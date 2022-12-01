Becky Buller & Nu-Blu Added to “App Theatre LIVE” Schedule. Their “Happy Christmas Tour” Will Take Stage on Wed., Dec. 7

BOONE, NC – Audience members will enjoy the sounds of the roots of Appalachia as they ring through the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country this holiday season when the award-winning bands Nu-Blu and The Becky Buller Band team up to bring their “Happy Christmas Tour” to the Doc Watson Stage at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The concert is the next event on the App Theatre LIVE series at the venerable landmark venue on King Street in uptown Boone, NC.

This show is filled with original and classic Christmas songs, bluegrass favorites, and crowd singa- longs featuring everyone’s favorite carols during a perfect evening show that will have you and your family in the holiday spirit.

Nu-Blu, the host of TV’s “Bluegrass Ridge” show, has shared their unique sound with audiences around the world – both on the show, which plays in over 120 million homes across the U.S. each week, and in more than 200 live appearances each year. The former Carolina Music Awards Country Band of the Year, Nu-Blu has five albums on the Top 10 Billboard Charts and a #1 most played song on Sirius/XM radio, and its repertoire includes genre-crossing music such as Power Acoustic, Americana, and bluegrass plus a great mix of their own chart-topping originals as well.

Becky Buller is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter from St. James, Minnesota who has traversed the globe performing bluegrass music to underwrite her insatiable songwriting habit. Her compositions can be heard on records by Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent and Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, to name just a few. Becky is the recipient of 10 IBMA awards, including the 2016 “Fiddler and Female Vocalist of The Year.” She has also written songs appearing on two Grammy award-winning albums.

Photo by Jason Myers

All tickets for this concert are reserved seating at a price of $25 plus taxes and fees. Please note that events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice. For tickets and more information on all events, or to join the theatre’s eblast list and purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

