BOONE, NC – After a successful inaugural season in calendar year 2022, the Mast Store

Americana Music Series on the Doc Watson Stage of the Appalachian Theatre is back in 2023

with an expanded year-round program of artists and events celebrating the musical genre unique

to our country.



First up at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 2 is a concert by Ashley Heath & Her Heathens.

With a voice often described as “velvet soul,” Asheville songwriter Ashley Heath has been

winning over the hearts of Americana music lovers since she gave up her barista apron in the

spring of 2015. Heath released her third album “Something to Believe” in October 2022 under

the Organic Records label in Asheville, NC.

Currently on tour in support of that album and her sophomore recording, “Where Hope Never

Dies,” Heath continues to deliver her signature blend of sultry blues and anthemic rock n’ roll

arrangements to clubs and festivals nationwide, most recently appearing at acclaimed events

including Merlefest, Bonnaroo, Shakori Hills, and more. Heath’s talents support the likes of

Donna the Buffalo, Del McCoury Band, Anders Osborne, Shamarr Allen (of Galactic), and other

staples on the scene.

Often compared to music influences Bonnie Raitt and Norah Jones, Heath still manages to find

a voice all her own and has been recognized across Appalachia for her strong songwriting and

vocal abilities, having made the WNCW Top 100 list and Mountain Xpress “Best Of” awards

several years in a row. With her band “The Heathens” in tow, Heath aims to bring her message

of hope and resilience to listeners everywhere.The first act on the Mast Store Americana Music Series double bill is Ashes & Arrows. From the mountains of Asheville, North Carolina to the peaks of Arrowtown, New Zealand, Ashes & Arrows captivate audiences around the country with their strong vocals, thoughtful lyrics, and on-stage charisma. While stuck at individual musical crossroads, Ciaran, Jonathan, and Ben met at an open mic in downtown Asheville in 2021 and immediately regained their joy and inspiration to write and perform music now as a band.

Their debut EP ‘Forward’ was produced by world-renowned record producer Greg Haver and

released on October 7, 2022. One of the lead singles, ‘Gold in the Mountain,” was featured on

BBC2 radio late last year. Drawing inspiration from the likes of NEEDTODBREATH, Jason Isbel,

and Patrick Droney, Ashes & Arrows write their songs in an authentically original form, whilst

bringing a mesmerizing flare with strong 3-part harmonies.



Reserved seating admission is only $15 per person. Please note that events, days, dates, times,

performers, and prices are subject to change without notice. For tickets and more information

on all events, or to join the theatre’s eblast list and purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC

website at www.apptheatre.org.

About the Appalachian Theatre

The mission of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is to revitalize and sustain this historic community touchstone as a quality home for diverse artists and audiences with a special focus on programs that celebrate our distinctive Appalachian heritage and enhance our capacity to serve as an economic catalyst for Boone and the High Country. Once a gorgeous 999-seat Art Deco movie house, the building closed in 2007 and sat empty and gutted for years. On October 14, 2019, the Appalachian Theatre reopened its doors after a $10 million renovation that brought the distinctive Art Deco details back to this historic theatre and created a new 629-seat, state-of-the-art, acoustically pristine venue for live concerts, films, plays, and dance performances. The historic Appalachian Theatre

has entertained regional audiences in the heart of downtown Boone, North Carolina since 1938.

www.apptheatre.org

