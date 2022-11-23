App Theatre’s Gala & Auction Features The Harris Brothers: Friday, Dec. 2 Fundraiser will Debut Special “Standing Ovation” Beer

BOONE, NC – Having hosted recent annual meetings, benefit performances, fundraisers, and special events for other worthy non-profit organizations, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is finally scheduling one of their own, with proceeds earmarked to maintain affordable ticket prices and develop community and educational arts programs.

“The 2022 Appalachian Theatre Gala and Auction” is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, December 2 at the venerable landmark venue on King Street in downtown Boone, NC. The modest $35 ticket per person includes two complimentary drinks and a flavored popcorn bar for guests to enjoy, plus live music provided by the popular duo the Harris Brothers.

Reggie and Ryan Harris were born and raised in Western North Carolina, where they were exposed to a wide variety of music from an early age. The Harris Brothers started playing string instruments and singing as small children. They are part of a musical family that still gets together to play and have been playing professionally for more than 20 years, showcasing their unique style. The intuitive nature of their interaction, in regard to both playing and singing, can only be achieved via the relationship between brothers. Reggie sings and plays guitar, banjo, and kickdrum suitcase for percussion, while Ryan sings and plays the bass.

Lost Province Brewing Company will debut a special beer titled “Standing Ovation” at the event. Afterward, it will be found at all three of their High Country locations with one dollar from each pint sold going to the theatre. The hoppy pale ale is formulated specifically for the Appalachian Theatre, and the name was chosen in recognition of the frequent standing ovations that greet performers who grace the stage with their artistry.

The doors to the theatre open promptly at 6:15 p.m. with bidder registration and a silent auction in the Community Room. Entertainment by The Harris Brothers begins in the auditorium at 7 p.m. with breaks throughout the first set for attendees to mingle, bid on silent auction items, and consider live auction offerings. A few of the exclusive items include a Wine Tour of the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, a two-night stay at Anvil Rock Cabin, and a Kentucky Derby Day Basket. Additional items will soon be posted on the theatre’s website at www.apptheatre.org.

The live auction, led by auctioneer and board trustee Jesse Miller, starts at 7:45 p.m. followed by a second act of live music by The Harris Brothers. Event proceeds help the Appalachian Theatre meet the annual fundraising goals required to facilitate venue operations, maintain affordable ticket prices, and develop vibrant community and educational arts programs.

Events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

