App Theatre Announces Romantic Comedy Film Series in February: “Rom-Coms” include Dirty Dancing, The Notebook, and Pretty Woman

BOONE, NC – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day the entire month of February with a Classic Romantic Comedy Film Series of movies suggested by patrons and the public in a recent online audience survey.

February 2023 will showcase favorite “Rom-Coms” with three film screenings scheduled at 7 p.m. on the first three Tuesdays of the month. “Dirty Dancing” will lead off the series on February 7, followed by “The Notebook” on February 14, and concluding with “Pretty Woman” on February 21.

“Dirty Dancing” is a 1987 romantic drama and dance film written by Eleanor Bergstein, produced by Linda Gottlieb, and directed by Emile Ardolino. Starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, it tells the story of Frances “Baby” Houseman (Gray), a young woman who falls in love with dance instructor Johnny Castle (Swayze) at a vacation resort during the summer of 1963. Major supporting roles are played by Jerry Orbach, Kelly Bishop, Cynthia Rhodes, and Jack Weston.

The film is based in large part on screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein’s own childhood: she is the younger daughter of a Jewish doctor from New York and had spent summers with her family in the Catskills where she participated in “Dirty Dancing” competitions; she was also nicknamed “Baby” herself as a girl.

Filming took place in Lake Lure, North Carolina, with additional scenes shot in Mountain Lake, Virginia. The film’s score was composed by John Morris with dance choreography created by Kenny Ortega. The running time of the film is 100 minutes.

“Dirty Dancing” premiered at the 1987 Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 1987, prior to its release in the United States in August of that same year. It earned over $214 million worldwide on a budget of $4.5 million and was the first film to sell more than a million copies for home video. It earned positive reviews from critics, who particularly praised the performances of Grey and Swayze.

Its soundtrack, created by Jimmy Lenner, generated two multi-platinum albums and multiple singles. “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” performed by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, and the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. The “Dirty Dancing” album held the number one spot on the Billboard chart for over four months and has sold over 14 million copies.

The film’s popularity led to a 2004 prequel, “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights,” and a stage version which has had sellout performances in Australia, Europe, and North America. A made-for-TV remake was also released in 2017 and a sequel is scheduled to be released in 2024, with Grey reprising her role.

Note that all [email protected] are shown without movie previews or trailers, so please arrive a few minutes before the scheduled start time to secure tickets and purchase concessions. The general admission ticket price is just $6 per person, and attendees under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or one hour prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org

Events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice.

Courtesy of The Appalachian Theatre

