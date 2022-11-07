Adam Church Added to “App Theatre LIVE” Schedule on Nov. 17: Local Favorite Performs “Country Music the Carolina Way”

BOONE, NC – Adam Church is making his Appalachian Theatre of the High Country debut on Thursday, November 17, at the historic venue in downtown Boone, NC. The local favorite is the most recent artist added to the “App Theatre LIVE” series and promises an evening of “Country Music the Carolina Way!” when he takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. with five of his favorite musicians who call themselves “The Adam Church Band.”

“As a kid, my parents always took me to the Appalachian to watch movies, and I’m super-excited to perform in the newly-renovated theatre as an adult,” said Church. “It’s a dream come true, really, ‘cause I never imagined back then that I’d be playing there someday, but… here I am!” Adam currently resides in nearby Zionville with his wife, Lauren, and their three-year old daughter, Lilly.

A 2015 graduate of Appalachian State University, Church opened for fellow Mountaineer Luke Combs during his sold out 2021 concert at Kidd Brewer Stadium and has also performed pregame events for App State Football. Combs describes Church as “one of, if not the best human beings that I have ever met. He’s talented, he cares about other people; and he helped me when he didn’t have to.”

Growing up in and around the High Country, Adam Church is no stranger to the music scene. Adam was first introduced to another App State grad Eric Church’s music 15 years ago, and he has never looked back. Adam Church’s dream started the night that Eric Church played at Legends in Boone. It was Eric’s “Carolina” album release party and Adam said it couldn’t have been any more magical.

Adam also met longtime friend Luke Combs at Appalachian as they both starting playing as a duo around the Boone area and in the local college bar scene. Eventually they formed Luke’s first band and released “The Way She Rides.” Church has been steadily playing around the southeastern United States and still performs with a few of the original band members in the group they formed with Combs about nine years ago.

Church released his debut single, “Goin’ Back To Carolina,” in September 2021 and followed it up with “When the Sun Goes Down on a Small Town,” written with country hit-makers Jonathan Singleton and Erik Dylan. It was released in July 2022 and has been picking up solid traction.

Photo (c) 2021 David Bergman www.DavidBergman.net Luke Combs tour Kidd Brewer Stadium at Appalachian State University Boone, NC September 4, 2021 Support: Ray Fulcher, Drew Parker, Adam Church

“Last September saw the release of ‘Matters More,’” said Adam, “and just this past Friday, November 4, we debuted our newest song, ‘Drinkin’ and Lonely.’ I can’t wait to bring all of these songs to my people, my family, and friends at the App Theatre. Together, these tunes give country music a true representation of who I am.” He believes that 2022 is “the year of Adam Church” as even more new music and unbelievable shows are on the horizon.

All tickets for the Adam Church concert are reserved seating at a price of $15. For tickets and more information on all events, or to join the theatre’s eblast list and purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.

