“A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas” Returns December 3rd & 4th: Expanded Schedule, Christmas Tea Party Await App Theatre Audiences

BOONE, NC – Having experienced sold out performances in each of their first two seasons at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, “A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas” returns to the state-of-the-art facility this year with an expanded schedule and an added family event to enhance their standing as the region’s newest family holiday tradition.

This stage spectacular takes audience members on new adventures and dancers tap dance their way from the Arctic glaciers of the North Pole to the city streets of Manhattan in New York City.

Three live performances are scheduled for 2022 beginning with a 7:30 p.m. curtain on Saturday, December 3 and continuing with two Sunday matinee shows at 2 and 6 p.m. on December 4. Tickets for all three events are now available 24/7 via the App Theatre’s online ticketing system at www.apptheatre.org and customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or one hour prior to showtime for each performance.

In addition, the first annual “Snowbelle Christmas Tea Experience” will take place between the Sunday performances from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room above the lobby area. There is a link on the App Theatre website to reserve seats for this family-friendly event.

The 2022 edition of A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas promises to feature something for everyone. From beloved classics like “Merry and Bright,” “Sing,” and “Like This” choreographed by director Cheryl Cutlip, to a zesty new work by Krista Saad performed to a rousing rendition of “Man With The Bag.” Arctic lovers will delight as penguins come to life in an ice-sculpted scene staged by Cutlip. The Turning Point Dance Company from Wilmington, NC, directed by Cory Smith, will present “The Nutcracker Suite Ballet.” Finally, the dancers celebrate the true meaning of Christmas and the wonder of the season with a new work by Sarah Matzke titled, “Joyful, Joyful.”

The Carolina Snowbelles are a precision dance company formed in 2015 under the umbrella of The Project Dance Foundation, a movement of dancers seeking to positively impact culture through artistic integrity. Precision dance incorporates tap and jazz styles while teaching skills of teamwork, self-esteem, mentorship and community involvement. Their mission is to equip and encourage dancers age ten and up in this unique style of dance through training and performing opportunities.

Founder and Executive Director Cheryl Cutlip says, “The Carolina Snowbelles are a 100% scholarship program and participation is obtained through an audition process and based solely on merit.” The troupe trains for three hours weekly and appears in local parades, community and theatre performances, and as far away as Washington, DC where they performed on the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in December 2018.

A North Carolina native who began her early career at Opryland USA and Tokyo’s Disneyland, Cutlip is a former NYC Rockette and Assistant Choreographer of The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, dancing with the group from 1993 through 2008 and appeared in one-on-one interviews with Katie Couric, Diane Sawyer, and Larry King. Cutlip performed onstage with Liza Minnelli, Sting, and Tony Bennett, and appeared in the Broadway National Tour of Crazy For You, European Tour of 42nd Street, and a benefit performance with the stars of Mack and Mabel.

For more information about The Carolina Snowbelles, visit the organization’s website at www.thecarolinasnowbelles.com. For tickets, go to the box office at www.apptheatre.org

