3rd Annual Boonerang Music & Arts Festival to be Held June 14–15 in Downtown Boone

The third annual Boonerang Music & Arts Festival will be held in downtown Boone the weekend of Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15. Presented by the Town of Boone and supporting partners, the free street festival and community homecoming event features performances and activities on multiple stages, as well as local food and drinks, a vendors market, silent disco, dance and cultural demonstrations, and kids’ activities.

Melissa Reaves

Boonerang especially emphasizes artists with a connection to Boone and the High Country. The full lineup of performing artists includes The Nude Party, Melissa Reaves, Snake Oil Medicine Show, Empire Strikes Brass, Gringo Star, The Tan & Sober Gentlemen and dozens more acts spanning genres from funk to folk and rock to reggae.

Kicking off the festival on Thursday, June 13, is the inaugural Boone’s Got Talent showcase, presented by the Appalachian Theatre and Mountain Home Music. The High Country-connected talent showcase begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Appalachian Theatre on King Street. Purchase tickets at apptheatre.org.

On Friday, June 14, performances start at 5:30 p.m. at the ECRS Stage at South Depot, located near the intersection of South Depot and Rivers streets. Friday night’s silent disco starts at 8:30 p.m. at the Mast General Store Stage at North Depot, located at 139 N. Depot St.

The music cranks back up at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, with performances throughout the day at the ECRS Stage at South Depot, Mast General Store Stage at North Depot, Jones House Stage (located at the Jones House Cultural Center on King Street), BACR/641 RPM Stage (267 Howard St.), Wild Craft Dance Lot (506 West King St.), Kids Zone (140 Queen St.), Boonerang International (208 Howard St.) and Appalachian Theatre.

Check out the Boonerang Film Festival at the Appalachian Theatre on Saturday, with free films showing at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. The Kids Zone, located at the Watauga County Public Library, will feature three kid-centered performances as well as balloon animals, instrument making, arts and crafts, and ice cream.

Vendors will be located throughout the South Depot Zone on Friday, joined by additional vendors throughout the festival area on Saturday. Boonerang’s Vintage Market will feature several local upcycled clothing boutiques in the Boone Bagelry parking lot, next to the Wild Craft Eatery Dance Lot.

A number of other downtown Boone venues will host events and activities aligned with Boonerang weekend. In addition to the outdoor festival activities, Boonerang attendees are encouraged to explore the many food, drink and shopping opportunities that are always available in downtown Boone. And don’t forget your official Boonerang merch, which you’ll find in the Mast General Store warehouse space on North Depot Street.

Boonerang is presented by the Town of Boone, with additional support from sponsors, including the Downtown Boone Development Association, ECRS, Explore Boone, Mast General Store, High Country Press, Watauga Arts Council, White Fence Farm Rentals, Mellow Mushroom, Footsloggers, Defiant Whisky, the Appalachian Theatre, Mountain Home Music, Haynes Event Productions, Comfort Suites Boone, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott of Boone, 828 Real Estate, Shear Shakti, Lucky Penny, Tristan’s Chimney Service, Boone Drugs Inc., First Horizon Bank, Destination by Design, Blue Ridge Vision, Simple Wtr, WNCW, THAT Station, Carolina Pizza Co., Appalachian Regional Library, Wild Craft Eatery, Melanie’s Food Fantasy, The Cardinal, Appalachian Voices, Luke Copeland CPA, Boone Bagelry, The Hope Center and more.

Full festival information, including a festival map, artist bios, stage schedules and event listings, a vendor directory, parking information and more, can be found at BoonerangFest.com and in the 2024 Boonerang Festival Guide, available at information booths throughout the festival site.

