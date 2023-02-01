3 REDNECK TENORS Take Center Stage at App Theatre on Feb. 4: “America’s Got Talent” Finalists Combine Vocal Music and Laughs

BOONE, NC – “Live @AppTheatre” concerts continue at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 4,

when The 3 Redneck Tenors take center stage at the historic Appalachian Theatre of the

High Country for their debut performance in Boone, NC.

The 3 Redneck Tenors are a new breed in the “tenor genre” with their musical comedy

featuring classically trained veteran artists described as “the Blue Collar Comedy Tour goes

to Carnegie Hall – down home laughs with big city music! It has been said that if Larry the

Cable Guy, Il Divo, and Mrs. Doubtfire had a baby, that child would be The 3 Redneck

Tenors.”

Written by opera-veteran Matthew Lord with music arranged by award-winning composer

Craig Bohmler, and starring Mr. Lord, Blake Davidson, and Jonathan Frugé, The 3 Redneck

Tenors were top finalists on “America’s Got Talent” and have been thrilling audiences since

2006.

Critics have written that, “These boys have seen it all, sing it all, and make us laugh until

we double over, reminding us that in life, it’s not just the destination, it’s the journey. Get

ready for one side splitting ride as we go on an excursion only the 3 Redneck Tenors could

have had… delighting audiences with their vocal prowess and a smorgasbord of songs and

music ranging from Gospel to Country, to Broadway, Pop, and Classical. Though NOT The

3 Tenors, these 3 gentlemen, 3 Redneck Tenors, will have you rolling in the aisle with

laughter and up on your feet with excitement.”

Creator and writer of The 3 Redneck Tenors, Matthew Lord is a native of California. He is

recognized as a versatile performing artist whose stage work is consistently praised for its

naturalness, intensity, and commitment. Mr. Lord also has performed with almost every

major opera house in the U.S., and made his New York Metropolitan Opera debut in January 2004 in “Boris Godunov,” and also performed in Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “Phantom of the

Opera” as Piangi in the Hamburg Germany production. He is a graduate of the prestigious

Julliard Opera Center.

Blake Davidson is an award-winning singer who has performed all over the world, and whose

range of experience includes opera, symphony, and musical theatre. He has been presented

in solo concerts at NYU, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Tokyo Opera House. Mr.

Davidson has sung with the Anchorage Opera and the Dallas Opera and is a featured soloist

on the Dallas Symphony’s Christmas CD. Early in his career he was seen off-Broadway at

2nd Stage, and as the ringmaster for the Shrine Circus.

Jonathan Frugé holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Performance and his Master of

Music in Vocal Performance from Texas Tech University. His credits include choral

performances and soloist appearances at Carnegie Hall with the New York City Chamber

Orchestra, Walt Disney Concert Hall, among many others. Before joining 3 Redneck Tenors,

Jonathan was a highly sought-after stage performer having over 20 leading roles to his

credit including Colonel Pickering in “My Fair Lady, Jinx in “Forever Plaid,” plus three original

premieres and four regional tours.

Tickets for this concert are reserved seating priced at $35 each, plus fees and tax. Please

note that events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without

notice. For tickets and more information on all events, or to join the theatre’s eblast list and

purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.

About the Appalachian Theatre

The mission of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is to revitalize and sustain this historic community touchstone as a quality home for diverse artists and audiences with a special focus on programs that celebrate our distinctive Appalachian heritage and enhance our capacity to serve as an economic catalyst for Boone and the High Country. Once a gorgeous 999-seat Art Deco movie house, the building closed in 2007 and sat empty and gutted for years. On October 14, 2019, the Appalachian Theatre reopened its doors after a $10 million renovation that brought the distinctive Art Deco details back to this historic theatre and created a new 629- seat, state-of-the-art, acoustically pristine venue for live concerts, films, plays, and dance performances. The historic Appalachian Theatre has entertained regional audiences in the heart of downtown Boone, North Carolina since 1938.

