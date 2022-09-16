Wood lights up the net but Mountaineers settle for a tie, 2-2

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.net

Special Report from App State Sports. BOONE, N.C. — Junior forward Izzi Wood scored twice in the opening half for the Mountaineers, but Radford responded with a pair of goals in the second half and App State settled for a 2-2 draw, Sept. 15, at The Valley.

Wood’s first goal came from nearly 30-yards out off a free kick that she curled over the Radford goalkeeper and tucked inside the far post to give App State (1-3-4) a 1-0 advantage before eight minutes had ticked off the game clock.

Less than four minutes later, Gabby Tremonti took a free kick from close to mid-field. She served a ball into the box which pin balled around, ending up on Wood’s left foot, as she quickly turned and fired it into the back of the net for her fourth goal of the year.

Radford (4-1-3) trimmed the lead iin the 53rd minute when the Highlanders drew a penalty kick, and Alexeis Kirnos was able to convert on the shot to make it 2-1.

Kirnos finished with a three-point night, adding an assist on Lilly Short’s game-tying goal in the 63rd minute. Short headed home a cross to knot the score at 2-2.

App State finished with 15 shots including six on net, Wood accounting for six shots and three on goal. Breckyn Monteith, Shannon Studer, and Emma McGibany each finished with a shot on net, and Kerry Eagleston finished her night in goal with eight saves.

App State continues its three-match homestand by opening conference play against ULM, Sunday at 11 a.m. at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex. It’s Alumni Day, and all former Mountaineer soccer players are invited to The Valley for a pregame breakfast and will be recognized at halftime. It’s also National Cheeseburger Day, and all App State students will get free cheeseburgers, while supplies last.

