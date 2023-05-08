Well Deserved Accolades for the 2022-2023 App State Dance Team

The App State Dance Team finished the year with a week of celebrations and well-deserved awards. First, they held their end of year awards celebration when they acknowledged the following winner for the 2022-2023 year.

Spirit of App Award: Taylor Starnes

Team First Award: Emily Dixon

Most Improved: Becky Helton

Rookie of the Year: Abigail Mayer

Veteran of the Year: Brittanny Herrera

Best All Around: Juliana Grant

They also acknowledged and thanked their graduating seniors for their commitment and leadership.

Team captain Ana Duncan reflected on the year. “This year was fantastic and absolutely flew by. It was exciting, but unlike any other year on the team that I had experiencing. This year we got to experience things like College Game Day, traveling to a regular season game for the first time since Covid, and we became so much more involved with Athletics as a whole. I feel that this team is definitely better off than how I found it as a freshman four years ago, but that is because this specific team worked incredibly hard and people like Mr. Doug Gillian, Sarah Strickland, and Coach Morgan Delgado placed so much faith in us. With those individuals, my Co-Captains, and the rest of the team backing me, I feel confident that I was able to make a positive impact on the team, which was my ultimate goal for the year.” – 2022-2023 Team Captain Ana Duncan

Right after the team celebration a number of dancers received accolades during the 2023 Appspys Awards. The winner of the All For App awards was presented to Ana Duncan and the Female Best Dressed awards was presented to Isleigh Sharpe.

Tryouts for the 2023-2024 team have already taken place and the team has been announced. Congratulations to the 2023-2024 team.

Great things are in the works for the 2023-2024 team according to the new Team Captain Alex Franks. “I am feeling super excited and ready! We have been working behind the scenes for months to prepare for tryouts and next year and we are so excited to see it come to fruition! The dance team as a whole for the first time ever is attending UDA camp this July at East Tennessee State University which is huge for us! Overall I am just excited and ready for people to see these girls in Kidd Brewer come September!” – 2023-2024 Team Captain Alex Franks

