Visual Arts On Display at An Appalachian Summer Festival Summer ’24

During An Appalachian Summer Festival, visit the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts (TCVA) as it hosts a variety of contemporary art exhibitions and programs that complement the performing arts being celebrated this July.

Join us for the Summer Exhibition Celebration on July 5 from 5 – 9 pm, a trademark festival event honoring the visual arts. TCVA will unveil three new exhibitions, offering guests a chance to engage with the artists and delve into the excitement of the featured exhibitions. The Belle Peppers will be performing live on the plaza; refreshments and a cash bar are available. Admission is free and open to all, thanks to our community arts supporters.

The Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Competition & Exhibition, now in its 38th year, showcases contemporary American sculpture in an outdoor setting, and serves as a cultural gem and a

source of immense pride for Appalachian State University and the broader region. On Saturday, July 13, join us at 10 am for the Rosen Sculpture Walk with competition juror and sculptor Christopher Meyer. The Rosen Walk features a guided tour, awards reception and complimentary boxed lunches.

The Artist Showcase Series takes place each Tuesday in July at 2 pm, offering discussions with performing and visual artists that provide insight into the festival’s offerings. These hour-long discussions take place in the TCVA Lecture Hall.

Admission to all TCVA festival events is free. Exhibitions

Flowstones: Corinne Jones

June 7– November 2: Mayer Gallery

A flowstone is created by mineral deposits laid down by water, slowly, quietly, in one place, over a long time. Flowstone grows approximately one inch every one hundred years. In one hundred years, how many societal changes have occurred in one place? Flowstones is a site-specific installation that invites contemplation.

About the Artist Corinne Jones has lived and worked in New York City since 1991. She earned an MFA from Columbia University in 2007 and a BFA from The School of Visual Arts in 1996. She has exhibited nationally and internationally, and her work can be found in many collections throughout the United States and Europe. Her artwork has received critical praise from The New Yorker, Art News, Art Slant, Artcore Journal, Ravelin and The Brooklyn Rail.

2024 Art Department Faculty Biennial

June 7 – November 2: Galleries A & Petti/Peiser Gallery

The Art Department Faculty Biennial is a collaborative exhibition organized by the Department of Art at App State and TCVA. This non-juried exhibition provides the campus and surrounding communities with an opportunity to engage with the ideas and practices being explored by the talented multidisciplinary visual arts educators at Appalachian State University.

Exhibiting Artists: Adam Adcock, Catherine Altice, Andrew Bailey Arend, Greg Banks, Anna Buckner, Martin Church, Rosa Dargan-Powers, Travis Donovan, Erin Ethridge, April Flanders, Maggie Flanigan, Frankie Flood, Tim Ford, Makenzie Goodman, Jessica Greenfield, Vicky Grube, Jeana Eve Klein, Hui Chi Lee, Edison Midgett, Joe Nielander, Lilith E. Nielander, Mark Nystrom, Stephen Parks, Jody Servon, Gregory L. Smith, Adam Stacey, Lisa Stinson, Jim Toub, Joshua White, Kate Wurtzel

A Long and Slow Surrender: Wendy Young

July 5 – December 7: Bickers Gallery

Wendy Young never met a stranger; many people she meets invite her into their lives, encouraging her to document their worlds. The worlds Wendy is welcomed into often clash with one another. That’s the point—crossing borders by listening to one another even when we disagree.

About the Artist Wendy Young is an artist and educator currently living in Cerrillos, New Mexico. In 1982, Young was pursuing a career in music as a French Horn major at the University of Southern Mississippi. Her goal was to become a studio musician and play background music for cartoons. “Horn licks in cartoons are spectacular.” When her parents gave her an SLR camera that year for her 19th birthday, she put down her horn and started making images. The artist notes, “I was smitten by the amazing properties of photography. The idea that I could aim my camera at something or someone that interested me, develop the film, make a print, study the print, and learn from it still captivates me after 41 years.”

Young has been involved in almost every aspect of photography, including working in local processing labs and photo supply stores, owning her own commercial studio, assisting other artists in printing their work, and teaching photography at The College of Santa Fe and Santa Fe University of Art and Design.

Sarina Angell, Nuts

Congregations: Sarina Angell

July 5 – December 7: Community Gallery

Beauty is a powerful ally in an unjustly damaged world. Sarina Angell gently guides us to look closely at her delicate artwork and take that attention to detail into the world, finding beauty and collecting delight as pivot points to the devastating events that can otherwise consume our thoughts.

About the Artist Sarina Angell is an artist living and working in Baltimore, MD. She earned a BFA in Fiber from the Maryland Institute College of Art, and recently completed the Core Fellowship at the Penland School of Craft. She maintains practices in both fine art and wearable art; the two inform and engage with one another. Angell pulls from a dynamic collection of symbols that often reference her upbringing in the rural Southeast.

Looming in the Shadows of Lodz: Leslie Starobin, Tamar Segev and Ori Segev

On the 75th anniversary of their relatives’ deportation from the Lodz Ghetto to Auschwitz-Birkenau, a family of artists travels to Poland to uncover their roots. Employing narrative and visual storytelling, representation and abstraction, still and mediated imagery, the artists aspire to preserve their family’s multi-continental migration and wartime legacy.



About the Artists

Leslie Starobin (Second Generation) is a Professor Emerita of Art at Framingham State University in Framingham, MA. Throughout her career, unraveling the threads of human memory has been central to her creative process. Her photographs, photo-narratives, and still-life montages are inspired by people and places steeped in family history, enriched by cultural traditions, and central to world history and the environment. Starobin received support for Looming in the Shadows of Lodz from a Combined Jewish Philanthropies Arts and Culture Community Impact Grant (Boston chapter).

Tamar Segev (Third Generation) is a visual artist from Boston, MA, working in painting, printmaking, and drawing. She holds a BA in Studio Art from Carleton College and an MFA in Painting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She also received a Graduate Certificate in Holocaust, Genocide, and Memory Studies from Illinois. Segev has exhibited her work nationally and internationally, including in Brooklyn, NY, Cambridge, MA, and Ottawa, Canada.

Ori Segev (Third Generation) is an award-winning director and cinematographer based in Columbus, OH, where he co-founded Loose Films, a boutique production company, in 2014. Recognized for his “assured debut” by the The New York Times, Segev’s first feature film, POSER, premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and found theatrical distribution through Oscilloscope Laboratories.

For more information about exhibitions, visit tcva.org.

ROSEN OUTDOOR SCULPTURE WALK

July 13, 10 am (Location: Tent next to the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts)

The 38th Annual Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Competition and Exhibition is a national, juried competition presented annually by TCVA on the campus of Appalachian State University and showcases contemporary American sculpture in outdoor settings. The competition has become firmly established as a cultural treasure and a significant point of pride for the university and the entire region. Join competition juror Christopher Meyer on an educational outdoor tour of the 10 selected pieces from this year’s competition. The tour concludes with the announcement of this year’s winners and a boxed lunch.

Sculptures in this year’s competition include:

Unfurling With Seeds, David Boyajian, New Fairfield, CT Flight, Bob Doster, Lancaster, SC

Lookout, Walter Early, Plattsburgh, NY

Phase #1, Hanna Jubran, East Grimesland, NC

The Ecstatic, Andrew Light, Lexington, KY

Red Astral Planes, Beau Lyday, Valdese, NC Skyward, Benjamin Pierce, Cape Girardeau, MO True Blue, Richard Pitts, New Albany, PA

Core Revisited, Adam Walls, Tryon, NC

Verde Trilogy, Glenn Zweygardt, Alfred Station, NY

This program is made possible by generous support from The Martin and Doris Rosen Giving Fund — courtesy of Debbie Rosen Davidson and David Rosen — and The Charles and Nancy Rosenblatt Foundation.

ARTIST SHOWCASE SERIES

Tuesdays in July, 2 pm, Turchin Center Lecture Hall

In recognition of AASF’s 40th anniversary, this series offers behind-the-scenes discussions with artists from the music, dance, and visual arts worlds that center around a common theme of legacy and longevity.

July 2 – TCVA Exhibitions Overview

Building on the legacy of the Turchin Center’s commitment to engage visitors with dynamic and accessible contemporary art, TCVA’s Senior Curator, Mary Anne Redding, offers an overview of upcoming and current exhibitions featured in the galleries of the Turchin Center, as well as a survey of its public art programs.

July 9 – On Legacy, with Canadian Brass members Chuck Daellenbach and Joe Burgstaller

Tuba player and Canadian Brass founding member Charles “Chuck” Daellenbach shares thoughts with fellow member and long-time trumpeter Joe Burgstaller about the rich history of Canadian Brass and what has led to the group’s 50-plus years of success. Canadian Brass performs a concert called All You Need Is Love on Wednesday, July 10 at 7 pm.

July 16 – The Turchin Center’s Faculty Biennial Exhibition Turchin Center Senior Curator Mary Anne Redding moderates a panel discussion with Appalachian State University Art Department faculty members featured in the current biennial, which will be exhibited at the Turchin Center through November 2. Panelists include Bailey Arend, Erin Ethridge, Joe Nielander and Jody Servon.

July 23 – On Longevity, with Paul Taylor Dance Company

Michael Novak, Artistic Director of Paul Taylor Dance, and other company members provide a “behind-the-curtain” look at touring over the years with one of the most famous and dynamic dance companies of our time. Paul Taylor Dance Company performs Air, Syzergy, and Esplanade on Thursday, July 24 at 7 pm.

Turchin Center programming is generously supported by Bickers Consulting Group, Art Cellar, Mast General Store, Chetola Resort and Spa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

