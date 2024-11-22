UNC System Board of Governors Approves App State’s New Doctor of Nursing Practice Hybrid Program

App State nursing majors Gavin Christian, a senior from Lenoir, far left, and Delaury Then, a junior from Raleigh, center, utilize an advanced nursing simulation laboratory for clinical training in App State’s Levine Hall of Health Sciences. The university’s new Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program, which was approved by the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors on Nov. 14, will utilize a similar high-tech patient simulation laboratory space that is planned for the App State Hickory campus. Photo by Troy Tuttle

Beginning in fall 2026, Appalachian State University will welcome its first cohort of students to a hybrid Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree program, designed to educate family practice nurse practitioners and respond to health care provider shortages, especially in rural areas.

The DNP program, which received approval from the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors on Nov. 14, holds the distinction of being the university’s first doctoral degree program in the field of health sciences. App State currently offers doctoral programs in clinical psychology (PsyD) and educational leadership (EdD).

“Offering a doctoral program in nursing practice advances App State’s strategic plan of delivering academic programs that are innovative and relevant to the needs of our rural communities and region,” said App State Interim Chancellor Heather Norris. “Nurse practitioners serve a critical role in extending access to and availability of health care in our state.”

In North Carolina, 38 of 100 counties do not currently meet recommended health care staffing ratios. The need for trained health care providers is even more pronounced in rural areas such as Western North Carolina.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nurse practitioner jobs are projected to grow by 45% from 2023 to 2033 — much faster than the average for all occupations. Nearly 30,000 new advanced practice registered nurses will be needed each year through 2031 to meet the rising demand for care.

App State’s DNP will be part of the Beaver College of Health Sciences’ Department of Nursing, which offers two bachelor’s degrees in nursing and an online Master of Science in Nursing. All App State nursing degree programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

“App State’s doctorate in nursing practice will complement our existing undergraduate and graduate nursing degree programs by providing pathways for future family health care providers as well as nursing educators, further strengthening the nursing workforce in our region,” said App State Acting Provost Neva J. Specht.

App State senior nursing major Emma Cheek, of Yadkinville, pictured in the foreground, participates in a recent clinical rotation at UNC Health Appalachian’s Watauga Medical Center in Boone. Beginning in fall 2026, App State’s Department of Nursing will offer a hybrid Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program, in addition to its bachelor’s and master’s programs in nursing. Photo by Chase Reynolds

About the DNP program at App State

An initial cohort of seven students is anticipated for the DNP program, with the university projecting that a total of 77 students will be enrolled in the program by its fifth year of operation, in 2030. DNP students will complete the majority of the program’s coursework online, with one week of each semester spent at the App State Hickory campus to engage in more intensive clinical training utilizing the high-tech nursing simulation laboratory space that is planned for the campus.

App State plans to offer three concentrations as part of its DNP program — nursing education, public/policy health, and health care administration — with the goal of preparing nurses to become nurse practitioners with a focus on family practice.

“Our concentrations provide opportunities for specialization for future nurse practitioners who will be equipped to treat people over their entire lifespan,” said Dr. Marie Huff, dean of App State’s Beaver College of Health Sciences. “App State’s experienced nursing faculty are excited to launch this program, which will continue building the legacy of our excellent Mountaineer nurses.”

Depending on their chosen concentration, graduates will be prepared to serve as family nurse practitioners who receive specialized training in nursing education or staff development, public and population health, or private practice.

The part-time program, to be completed in 12 semesters or four years, including Summer Sessions, is designed for nurses with a bachelor’s degree who want a seamless pathway to earning a doctoral degree. Among the requirements for prospective DNP students:

an earned Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree;

a current North Carolina nursing license; and

at least one year of experience working as a clinician.

Meeting the demand for rural practitioners

The demand for clinical practitioners in rural areas is even more pronounced than in urban areas, with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing projecting the national nursing shortfall will increase as additional baby boomers age and their health care needs grow.

Across the United States, less than 5% of resident physicians choose to practice in rural communities, and in North Carolina, a review of 2,170 graduating doctors over 10 years showed that only 42 (1.9%) were practicing primary care in rural North Carolina, Huff shared.

“One of our goals in expanding educational opportunities for prospective DNPs is to impact the health and well-being of our neighbors in Western North Carolina,” said registered nurse Dr. Tammy Haley, professor in and chair of App State’s Department of Nursing. “By offering the in-person portion of this program at our Hickory campus, we will offer a convenient location for a broader population of nurses to have an even greater impact on rural health and the region.”

