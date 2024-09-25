Turchin Center Celebrates October First Friday Art Crawl with Exclusive Tours, Mountaineer Meet-Up and Buskers Fest

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts is excited to invite the community to a special evening during the October First Friday Art Crawl on Friday, October 4th to be held from 5-8PM. This free event will offer an unforgettable blend of art, community, art activities and live entertainment.

At 6PM, join members of our curatorial team and exhibiting artists for an exclusive guided tour of the exciting new installations along the Arts Corridor. Explore the latest additions to the corridor with insights from the artists themselves who will guide you through each piece, offering a deeper understanding of the sculpture and artists behind the work.

The Turchin Center has been selected as the venue to host the October Mountaineer Meet-Up, which is a great chance to connect with fellow App State students and alumni in an inspiring and creative setting.

Boone’s Fall Fest will be kicked off on October 4th with Buskers Fest, a unique and vibrant event highlighting the artists and performers Boone is known for. The Turchin Center will be home to artists and performers helping to bring the streets of downtown Boone alive with dynamic performances.

The October First Friday Art Crawl is free and open to the public. Wander through our stunning galleries, explore thought-provoking exhibitions and enjoy the buzzing energy of downtown Boone’s art scene. With something for everyone – from art enthusiasts to those just looking for a fun night out – this event is a must attend for anyone in Boone and beyond.

For more information, please visit TCVA.org or contact Lindsay Miller at millerlw1@appstate.edu.

