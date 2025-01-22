Turchin Center Announces Fizzy First Friday Celebration February 7, from 5-8pm

The staff at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts invites the community to Fizzy First Friday on Friday, February 7, from 5-8pm. This exciting evening of art, community, and celebration is free and open to all. Brave the winter weather and come inside where it’s cozy!

The evening will feature the opening of two highly anticipated exhibitions:

● The 22nd Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition and Exhibition : Showcasing breathtaking photography that celebrates the rich culture, adventure, and beauty of the Appalachian region.

: Showcasing breathtaking photography that celebrates the rich culture, adventure, and beauty of the Appalachian region. ● Oak Spring: Seeding Artists : Highlighting innovative works by the resident artists at the Oak Spring Garden Foundation who demonstrate creative interest in plants, landscapes, and gardens — the natural world and humankind’s place in it — through their creative work. The evening kicks off at 5pm with a special ARTtalk by exhibiting artists Portia Marie York and Dori Settles , who will share insights into their current exhibition, “ The Clothes I Wear .” This engaging discussion will offer a deeper look into the creative process and themes behind their impactful work. Throughout the evening, enjoy: ● Fizzy refreshments to toast the night’s festivities ● Sweet treats to satisfy your cravings ● Opportunities to meet the artists behind the art ● Live music by Kim France and her band ● Arts and crafts activities for that special someone and much more! “Fizzy First Friday is one of our favorite traditions at the Turchin Center, and this month’s event promises to be extra special,” says Elizabeth Auer, Executive Director of Arts Engagement and

Cultural Resources. “We’re thrilled to celebrate these remarkable exhibitions and to offer our community an inspiring and fun evening of art and connection.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore contemporary art, engage with artists, and celebrate the creative spirit that makes our community thrive. We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information, visit tcva.org or contact us at millerlw1@appstate.edu.

About the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts:

Located on the Appalachian State University campus in Boone, NC, the Turchin Center is dedicated to celebrating the human spirit through the arts. The center offers dynamic exhibitions, workshops, and events that engage the community and inspire creativity. Admission is always free.

