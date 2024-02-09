Todd Wright and Friends presents An Evening of Valentines Gems on Wednesday February 14, at the Rosen Concert Hall on the App State campus beginning at 8:00 pm. Todd Wright and Friends have been coming together for this popular event for over three decades. The concert features mainly wonderful classic gems from the American Songbook. The evening also displays the talent of special guests. This season’s guests will feature Appalachian State University’ Mary Gayle Greene McClune on vocals and pianist Chris Rottmayer of University of Wisconsin. Many NC High Country locals keep this annual event on their calendar.

The evening will feature Todd Wright on saxophone, Andy Page on guitar, Adam Booker on bass and Rick Dilling on drums. This year’s special guests are Mary Gayle Green McClune on vocals and Chris Rottmayer playing piano and keyboard.

Todd Wright, one of the Carolina’s ambassadors for jazz, joined ASU music faculty in 1990 as director of jazz studies and oversees the Jazz Certification course of study. In 1993 he created the university’s jazz vocal ensemble. He has been the recipient of several university (Teacher of the Year, Hayes School of Music) and community service awards and was selected winner of a North Carolina Arts Council Jazz Fellowship. He was chosen Appalachian State University nominee to the UNC Board of Governance in recognition of the O. Max Gardner Award, the highest award given by the Board of Governors. It recognizes a member of the faculty of the Consolidated University of North Carolina “who has made the greatest contribution to the welfare of the human race.” He is active with various boards and is a trustee to North Carolina Humanities. Wright has led Appalachian’s jazz ensemble on five European performance tours, and others of his students have gone on to perform worldwide. He is also an adjudicator and jazz clinician and has additionally done clinics in Europe and Brazil.

He was chosen winner of Downbeat Magazine’s Gold Award during Chicago’s Music Fest and has performed at Spoleto Music Festival in Charleston, South Carolina. Wright has performed at corporate events such as The United Way and The Masters Golf Tournament. He has also blown his saxophone for President Bill Clinton and Vice-President Al Gore. He has shared the stage with musicians and entertainers including Idina Menzel, Rita Moreno, Ingrid Jenson, Benny Golson, Clark Terry, Joe Williams, Phil Woods, Eddie Daniels, Randy Brecker, Dr. Billy Taylor, Bernard Purdie, Cyrus Chestnut, Donald Brown, Jason Marsalis, and others. He has opened for the world-famous Dave Brubeck Quartet. He has been heard live from Rhode Island to Florida has performed internationally in Mexico, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Holland, Spain, Brazil, and Sweden.

Mary Gayle Greene McClune has sung with the Chicago Lyric Opera, Saint Louis Opera Theatre,Bühnen der Stadt Bonn in Germany, and at the Edinburgh International Music Festival in Scotland. Since coming to North Carolina she has performed in recital and with opera companies and orchestras throughout North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Maine. Mary Gayle is on the voice faculty at the Hayes School of Music. She is proud that her students are successful teachers, professional performers, certified music therapists and working professionals in the music business.

Chris Rottmayer is a jazz pianist who is also at home playing Hammond organ and jazz vibes. Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Chris is no stranger to the infectious grooves of organ jazz. Chris’ fourth recording as a leader, BEING, will be released on March 8th, 2024 and features Rufus Reid on bass. Chris holds a dual master’s degree in jazz performance and jazz composition from the University of South Florida, and is currently ABD at the University of Wisconsin, DMA in piano performance, where he is a lecturer of music theory.

The Program will include:

Softly As in a Morning Sunrise Oscar Hammerstein/Sigmund Romberg

I Hear a Rhapsody George Fragos/Jack Baker

How About You? Burton Lane/Ralph Freed

Falling In Love with Love Richard Rodgers

Emily Johnny Mercer/Johnny Mandel

Taking a Chance on Love Vernon Duke

Angel Eyes Earl Brent/Matt Dennis

Alone Together Howard Dietz/Arthur Schwartz

Once I Loved Carlos Antonio Jobim

This Can’t Be Love Richard Rodgers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

