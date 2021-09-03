The Stage is Being Set for Saturday’s Luke Combs Concert at Kidd Brewer Stadium

By Nathan Ham

Live Nation stage setup crews are putting the final pieces together for what should be a great atmosphere for the Luke Combs concert at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday evening.

Tickets are still on sale for the show and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. As part of Appalachian State’s incentive to increase vaccination rates on campus, any fully vaccinated student can purchase discounted tickets for the show. Students can purchase up to two tickets each, and each ticket will cost $33.33. Upon purchasing, students must present a valid Appalachian State ID and their vaccine card.

Appalachian State will operate paid parking lots in and around the stadium area. Lots closer to the immediate downtown area will open at 10 a.m. for attendees at a cost of $40 per vehicle. ​​Numerous off-campus lots will be available for paid parking for concert attendees.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 6:30. More than 32,000 concert-goers are expected to be in attendance for the highly-anticipated show.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

