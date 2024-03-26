The Spring Appalachian Dance Ensemble in the Valborg Theatre: Department of Theatre and Dance Showcase Runs April 3 – 7, 2024

The Department of Theatre and Dance (T&D) at Appalachian State University proudly presents the 2024 Spring Appalachian Dance Ensemble (SADE). The production takes place in the Valborg Theatre on the university campus at 7 p.m. from Wednesday, April 3 through Saturday, April 6 with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, April 7, 2024. All seats are general admission with ticket prices of $17 for adults, $15 for faculty and staff, and $10 for students. For more information, call the Schaefer Center box office at 800-841-ARTS (2787) or visit the website: https://theschaefercenter.org/tickets.





Photo by: Lynn Willis



SADE is a popular annual dance concert comprised of eight original works by faculty and students. The concert showcases a wide variety of dance styles and themes with lighting, costuming, and musical collaborations. SADE 2024 is co-coordinated by Professor Emily Daughtridge and Associate Professor Laurie Atkins, both of whom are members of the T&D faculty.



Dance Studies faculty members creating original works for the upcoming program include Laurie Atkins, Emily Daughtridge, and Sherone Price. Adjunct faculty member and guest artist Carrie Plew will also present a new work on the program.





“The department is thrilled to have Greensboro-based artist Plew working with our dance students on SADE,” said Atkins, while noting that, “providing experiences for our students with professional dance artists is in line with the mission of our program.”

In addition, four talented student choreographers were chosen to stage new works for SADE. These dance students are Emma Rose Farmer, Brynn Hughes, Shannon Retzloff, and Kylie Venticinque.





Professor Daughtridge, the faculty mentor for the student choreographers, states that they “have worked incredibly hard creating these original works and are passionate about sharing their dances with the community.”

T&D faculty and student production designers providing costume and lighting design include Professor John Marty, Assistant Professor Saloni Mahajan, and student designer Marshall Hadsall. Musicians collaborating on Sherone Price’s piece include Jeff Dickens and Khalid Abdul N’Faly Saleem.



Tickets to SADE 2024 are available online through the T&D department website at theatreanddance.appstate.edu as well by phone and in person at the Schaefer Center for the Arts box office. The Department of Theatre and Dance is proudly housed within the College of Fine and Applied Arts at Appalachian State University, one of seven departments in the college. The box office numbers are 828-262-4046 and 800-841-2787 and the website may be found at www.theatreanddance.appstate.edu.



