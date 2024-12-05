The Schaefer Center Presents Series Announces Spring 2025 Season; Tickets on Sale Dec. 11

The Schaefer Center Presents (SCP) performing arts series announces its Spring 2025 season lineup. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10am. Purchase at TheSchaeferCenter.org, in person at the Schaefer Center box office (733 Rivers Street), or by calling 828-262-4046.

Ballet Hispánico: CARMEN.maquia

Saturday, February 8 at 7:30pm

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

$45 Tier 1, $35 Tier 2, $25 Tier 3, $15 Students; 10% off all tiers for App State faculty/staff

Embark on a journey through time and emotion as we commemorate 150 years of Carmen in a spellbinding dance performance inspired by the works of Pablo Picasso. Choreographer Gustavo Ramírez Sansano’s quintessential work breathes new life into Bizet’s timeless tale, infusing it with raw passion and visceral energy. Join us as the narrative of Carmen leaps off the stage and into your soul, amplified through Ballet Hispánico’s mesmerizing movement and evocative choreography.

Interpreti Veneziani: An Evening of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons

Saturday, March 28 (doors open at 7pm; program begins at 7:30pm)

Summit Trail Solarium, Plemmons Student Union

Special event, limited seating

$40 standard, $35 App State faculty/staff, $20 students (price includes complimentary sweet at intermission)

Experience the beauty of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons as you’ve never heard it before. Playing over 300 concerts a year in Venice, Italy’s San Vidal Church since 1987, Baroque ensemble Interpreti Veneziani, who has gained a reputation for the “…exuberance and all-Italian brio characterizing their performances,” will make its Boone premiere. Immerse yourself in the rich sounds of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, a group of four violin concerti by Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi, each of which gives a musical expression to a season of the year. This special performance takes place in an intimate venue with limited seating and includes a complimentary light dessert.

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Friday, April 4 at 7:30pm

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

$60 Tier 1, $50 Tier 2, $40 Tier 3, $25 App State Students; 10% off all tiers for faculty/staff

Gillian Welch’s rich and remarkable career spans over 25 years, and she and her musical partner David Rawlings are a pillar of the modern acoustic music world. They have been hailed by Pitchfork as “modern masters of American folk” and “protectors of the American folk song” by Rolling Stone. For her work as executive producer as well as a performer and songwriter on the eight-times platinum O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack, Welch was awarded the Album of the Year Grammy, and was simultaneously nominated for her own Time (The Revelator), which Rolling Stone called one of the best albums of the 2000s and is widely considered by critics to be one of the best albums of all time. Welch and Rawlings recently released their 10th studio album, Woodland, a 10-song collection that mingles full band tracks with intricate duet performances, highlighting the duo’s signature sound and lyricism and cementing their iconoclastic position at the forefront of acoustic music.

Marcus King Band

Saturday, April 12 at 7:30pm

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

$65 Tier 1, $55 Tier 2, $45 Tier 3, $25 App State Students; 10% off all tiers for faculty/staff

Formed in South Carolina in 2013 by singer-songwriter-guitarist Marcus King, the Marcus King Band is a Southern rock and blues band with a devoted fan base. The Greenville, SC native’s 2020 album El Dorado received a nomination for Best Americana Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony.

Tickets

Tiered tickets range from $25-$65 with specially priced App State faculty/staff/student tickets available for all performances. App State Faculty/Staff can call the box office for exclusive ticket discounts. Buy tickets at TheSchaeferCenter.org, in person at the Schaefer (733 Rivers St), or by calling 828.262.4046.

