App Summer: The Helene and Stephen Weicholz Global Film Series Feature Movies That Shine a Light on the Many Paths to Happiness

Seeking to broaden perspectives, plumb universal emotions, and explore the world at large, An Appalachian Summer’s Helene and Stephen Weicholz Global Film Series showcases four award-winning and critically acclaimed international films. This year’s set of films hails from Iceland, Lebanon, Thailand, and Sweden. United by the theme of family, the movies take personal yet universal looks at the fragility and tenacity of familial relationships when tested by adversity. Films include a thrilling romance spanning continents and decades (Touch), an endearing mother-son dramedy (Arzé), a comic yet tender look at the slow deterioration of a loved one (How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies), and an enchanting and heartbreaking father-son documentary about finding the true meaning of joy (The Last Journey). Screenings will be held at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on July 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 7:30pm. A post-film Q&A with Dale Pollock will take place immediately following each screening.Tickets are $10. To purchase, visit appsummer.org or call the box office at 828-262-4046.

“The theme for this summer is family, in its many forms and permutations,” says Pollock, who watched over 100 Academy Award-nominated films this year to curate the summer selection. “This year’s program of international films focuses on the fragility of family relationships when they are tested from within or from outside pressures, and how they remain resilient.”

App Summer runs June 28-July 26 and features a diverse lineup of music, dance, theatre, film and visual arts programming.

July 1

FALLEN LEAVES

In English/Japanese/Icelandic with English subtitles

Iceland, United Kingdom, Japan / Rated R / Directed byBaltasar Kormákur / 2024 / Drama, Romance / 121 minutes

A romantic and thrilling story that spans several decades and continents, Touch follows one man’s emotional journey to find his first love, who disappeared 50 years ago, before his time runs out.

July 8

ARZE

In Arabic with English subtitles

Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Egypt / Not rated / Directed byMira Shaib / 2024 / Comedy, Drama / 90 minutes

Frustrated by the lack of police action, Arzé, a determined single mother, takes her angsty teenage son on a journey across sectarian Beirut in a hapless hunt for their stolen scooter, the only thing separating the duo from abject poverty. This lighthearted romp through Beirut plays as an ode to parents, especially mothers, who will stop at nothing to provide a better life for their children.

July 15

HOW TO MAKE MILLIONS BEFORE GRANDMA DIES

In Thai with English subtitles

Thailand / Rated PG / Directed byPat Boonnitipat / 2024 / Comedy, Drama, Family / 125 minutes

M., an aimless 20-year-old, begins to care for his terminally ill grandmother, Menju, with hopes of earning her affection — and, ultimately, her inheritance. M’s devotion to his grandmother may not be selfless, but his sacrifices and caregiving are evident, as Menju comes to see her family in a new light despite their apparent shortcomings. This compassionate portrait of family life will leave you thinking of your own family long before and after the credits roll.

July 22

THE LAST JOURNEY

In Swedish with English subtitles

Sweden / Not rated / Directed byFelip Hammar and Fredrik Wikingsson / 2024 / Documentary / 95 minutes

Filip and his friend Fredrik embark on a touching road trip with Filip’s depressed father, Lars, from Sweden to France. As Lars grapples with age, Filip’s desperate mission to reignite his father’s spirit unfolds in a heartwarming and transformative journey to discover the true meaning of joy and time.

About Dale Pollock

Dale M. Pollock, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, received a BA in Anthropology from Brandeis University in 1972 and a MS in Communications from San Jose State University. In 1977, he became the head film critic for Daily Variety until he was hired by the Los Angeles Times to be their chief entertainment correspondent. He was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in the early 1980s and wrote Skywalking: The Life and Films of George Lucas in 1983, which has sold more than 150,000 copies and remains in print. In 1985, Pollock joined David Geffen’s company as a development executive, where he discovered the scripts for Beetlejuice, The Burbs and Universal Soldier. He joined A&M Films as vice president in charge of production, and was named president in 1990, producing such films as The Beast, The Mighty Quinn, A Midnight Clear and Mrs. Winterbourne. Pollock ran his own film company, Peak Productions, for 10 years, producing the box office hit Set It Off. He co-founded the producing program at the American Film Institute in 1995. In 1999, he became Dean of the School of Filmmaking at the (then) North Carolina School of the Arts, stepping down in 2006 to become Professor of Cinema Studies. He was awarded Emeritus status in 2019 and served as Interim Dean for nine months in 2021. Pollock was awarded an Endowed Professorship in Film in his name at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts School of Filmmaking in 2014 and is the 2016 recipient of the UNC Board of Governors Award for Teaching Excellence. He also received the 2020 Arts Council of Winston Salem’s Annual Award, its highest honor. Pollock’s first work of fiction, Chopped: A Novel, is available in print, e-book, and audiobook narrated by Pollock, available on Audible, as is the audio edition of Skywalking, narrated by Jordan Rich. Pollock continues to teach Continuing Education classes at UNCSA, along with programming the Weicholz Global Film Series as part of An Appalachian Summer.

