Take A Look Back at App Summer’s 2024 Broyhill Classic Concert Series Series! Take Our Survey

It’s been two weeks since our audiences enjoyed music, dance, theatre, film and visual arts, and we are still reflecting on the incredible talent that graced our stages this year!

Classical audiences and bluegrass fans alike came together when Béla Fleck performed with the Eastern Music Festival Orchestra on June 30 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. Have you ever heard this performed on the banjo before? Only an artist of Béla Fleck’s caliber could do it with such virtuosity and perfection!

Using only their voices, acapella ensemble Chanticleer performed in Rosen Concert Hall on July 3 with a program that varied from the Renaissance era to traditional folks songs, all the way to Joni Mitchell and Queen. A fan favorite of the season, their harmonies lingered for days in this memorable musical experience.

Celebrating 54 years in existence with over 130 recordings, Canadian Brass performed a small snippet of their repertoire in Boone on July 10. Along with their humor and playful stage presence, the members of the brass quintet delighted audiences, most notably trombonist Achilles Liarmakopoulos towards the end of the evening, leaving listeners in awe.

In a very select set of dates, world renowned artists Joshua Bell (violin), Jeremy Denk (piano) and Steven Isserlis (cello) joined forces on July 17 for an exclusive evening of virtuosic performance. The Bell-Denk-Isserlis Trio showcased each of the musicians who elevated the Festival in classical style.

On July 21, pianists Simone Dinnerstein and Awadagin Pratt delighted audiences with a mixed program of solo piano with contemporary composers, combined with two piano four hand classical repertoire. Following an encore of Bach, the artists joined Interim Chancellor Heather Norris, who provided a reception for all patrons in the lobby to celebrate the Festival.

What are your favorite moments from these performances? Email us at TheSchaeferCenter@appstate.edu to share your memories!

