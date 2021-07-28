Sun Belt Announces 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

The Sun Belt Conference has announced the conference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season.



The schedule will consist of 18 games for all teams, with each playing nine at home and nine on the road. All games will follow a Thursday-Saturday format.



App State begins conference play with a home weekend against Louisiana on Dec. 30 and ULM on Jan. 1.



The Mountaineers then hit the road for five of their next six contests. App State begins the road swing with a trip to Alabama to face South Alabama (Jan. 6) and Troy (Jan. 8). The Mountaineers return home for one game on Jan. 13 against Coastal Carolina, before making a return trip to Conway to battle the Chanticleers on Jan. 15. The Black and Gold play two more road games in Georgia on Jan. 20 (Georgia State) and Jan. 22 (Georgia Southern).



App State closes out January with home contests on Jan. 27 versus Arkansas State and Jan. 29 against Little Rock. The contest with Little Rock is a double header with the women’s program.



The Mountaineers open February with a trip to Texas to face Texas State (Feb. 3) and UT Arlington (Feb. 5).



The Black and Gold begin a four-game home stand on Feb. 10 against Georgia Southern. The Mountaineers also host Georgia State (Feb. 12), Troy (Feb. 17) and South Alabama (Feb. 19). The contest against South Alabama will also be a double header with the women’s program.



App State closes out the regular season on Feb. 24 at Little Rock and Feb 26 at Arkansas State.



The Sun Belt Tournament will run from March 3 to March 7 in Pensacola, Fla., with the winner punching a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.



Game times will be announced at a later date.



Season tickets for the 2021-22 season can be purchased by clicking here.

