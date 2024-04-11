Statement from App State Concerning a Stabbing that Took Place on Campus Thurdsay; An App State Student Has Been Arrested

Statement Released from Appalachian State University Communications on Thursday at 10:13 p.m.

On Thursday, April 11, at 12:07 p.m., App State Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the area outside Peacock Hall. A suspect vehicle was seen leaving campus immediately after the incident, and two suspects were taken into custody at approximately 12:30 p.m.

One App State student was injured, and after being treated on the scene, was transported to Watauga Medical Center and is receiving treatment. The name of the injured student is not being released at this time.

App State student Emmet Cardwell, 20, of Durham, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with the felony crime of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. App State Police’s investigation is ongoing. A second person believed to have been involved, also an App State student, has been interviewed, but has not been charged with a crime at this time.

There is no ongoing threat to campus.

“This was immediately determined to be an isolated incident,” said App State Chief of Police Andy Stephenson. “Officers who arrived at the scene quickly determined the suspects were not on campus, and that the victim and suspects knew one another.”

A campus wide emergency notification was distributed via the university’s AppState-ALERT emergency notification system at 12:22 p.m., notifying of the crime and to avoid the area.

At 12:32 p.m., a second campus wide AppState-ALERT notification announced that suspects were in custody. At 1:24 p.m., a third campus wide AppState-ALERT notification advised there was no ongoing threat to campus safety, and normal activities could resume.

All AppState-ALERT notifications were immediately posted to the university’s main website and emergency website, appstatealert.com.

