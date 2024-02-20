Spring into ART; The TURCHIN CENTER Will Host Its Spring Exhibition Celebration March 1st

The TURCHIN CENTER will host its Spring Exhibition Celebration on Friday, March 1st from 5-8 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public with refreshments, snacks and a cash bar available throughout the evening.

With a firm commitment to fostering dialogue and understanding around pressing issues, the Turchin Center is proud to present a diverse array of thought-provoking exhibitions. Through the lens of artistic expression, these exhibitions delve into the intricate relationships between humanity, nature, and the rapidly changing world in which we live.

From immersive installations to striking visual narratives, each exhibition offers a unique perspective, inviting viewers to engage with the need for awareness and action. By harnessing the power of art to inspire, educate, and provoke meaningful discourse, the Turchin Center aims to enact positive change and empower individuals to become stewards of our planet.

Revelation: Michael O’Neill

Mayer Gallery: December 1, 2023 – May 4, 2024

Photographer Michael O’Neill’s infrared landscapes are part of a strong tradition of magical realism in the visual arts, revealing the hidden undercurrents of magic and fantasy in the worlds we create and occupy. Through his use of other-worldly colors and subversion of typical museum-style framing of his photographs, O’Neill reminds the viewer that they aren’t looking through a window into a “real” landscape; rather, they are looking at one artist’s creative interpretation of the land. O’Neill uses photography to call attention to the beauty and the threats to our fragile environment – threats that may begin at the microscopic level but have lasting impacts on what the world will look like in the future.

Considering Carbon: Kathleen Thum

Gallery A & Christine V. Petti/Edith S. Peiser Gallery

In Considering Carbon, Kathleen Thum aims to honor the power that fossil fuels have contributed to creating our modern world and equally convey the dark side of the environmental cost we must bear. It is her belief that art has the ability to problem solve, re-frame and reflect on the current climate crisis in order to inspire change in the present and future. Considering Carbon unearths the often-invisible pipelines that are necessary for extracting fossil fuels from the ground and explores the physicality of coal as a metaphorical and literal substance for mark-making.

Trophic Cascade: April Flanders

Hodges Gallery: January 16 – June 8, 2024

The web of life under the surface of aquatic ecosystems is exceedingly complex and devastatingly beautiful. In a place where species interactions begin at a microscopic level, small changes have huge impacts and huge changes wreak havoc. Trophic Cascade addresses the causes and impacts of marine bio-invaders on a global scale, conferring visibility to species normally unseen. April Flanders’ creates a conversation between art and science, raising awareness around a problem that lacks an easy solution.

The Anti-Uranium Mapping Project: Shayla Blatchford

Community Gallery: January 16 – June 8, 2024

Gallery talk with the artist is scheduled for 6pm on March 1, 2024 during the Spring Exhibition Celebration.

The Anti-Uranium Mapping Project is an interactive audio/visual storytelling project designed to educate audiences about the environmental issues of uranium mining on the Navajo Nation and surrounding lands. The project serves as both historical documentation of the uranium mining era as well as a platform for storytelling and community building. As the demand for uranium increases with nuclear power being pitched to the world as the next “clean energy” solution, old sites of uranium mining could be resurrected. Bringing different perspectives to the conversation provides access to the information needed to make an educated decision about the future of uranium mining and other extractive practices.

21st Annual Appalachian Mountain Photography Exhibition

Bickers Gallery: February 2 – June 8, 2024

This year’s Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition and exhibition is juried by Dr. E. Gale Greenlee, who chose “Roots, Ground, Water, Seeds” as the theme and has selected artwork related to themes of connection with the land, familial ancestral roots, groundedness, life-giving ways of being, and activism as seeds of change. The Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition stands as a vital cultural and artistic cornerstone, celebrating the rich tapestry of the Appalachian region through the lens of talented photographers. This competition serves as a platform for both budding and seasoned photographers to showcase the profound beauty, unique landscapes, and diverse cultures that define the Appalachian Mountains.

For more information about all of the featured exhibitions, visit tcva.org/art. ARTtalks at the Turchin:

As a complement to the varied exhibitions at the Turchin Center, ARTtalks are led by exhibiting artists, scholars and practitioners. Each talk provides deeper insight into creative practice, context for current exhibitions or contemporary issues shaping the world in which art is created, experienced and interpreted. ARTtalks are free and open to the public. Visit tcva.org for more information.

Turchin Center programming is generously supported by Bickers Consulting Group, Art Cellar, Mast General Store and Chetola Resort and Spa.

About the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts:

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, named for university benefactors Robert and Lillian Turchin, fulfills Appalachian State University’s long-held mission of providing a home for world-class visual arts programming. The largest facility of its kind in the region, the center presents exhibition, education and collection programs that support the university’s role as a key educational, cultural and service resource. The center presents multi-dimensional exhibits and programs and is a dynamic presence in the community, creating opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to experience the power and excitement of the visual arts. Its seven galleries host changing exhibitions featuring local, regional, national and international artists.

The Turchin Center is located at 423 West King St., in Boone. Regular hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tues. – Thurs. and Saturday, and Noon – 8 p.m., Friday. The Center is closed Sunday and Monday, and observes all university holidays. Admission is always free, although donations are gratefully accepted. For general inquiries, to be added to the mailing or e-news list, to obtain donor program details or to schedule a tour, call 828-262-3017, e-mail turchincenter@appstate.edu or visit tcva.org. The Turchin Center can also be followed on Facebook @TurchinCenter.

