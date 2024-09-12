Registration Opens for App State’s Home School Physical Education Program; Deadline Sept. 16

Deadline is Sept. 16, but rolling registration will continue if availability remains

Registration has opened for the 2024–2025 academic year for the Appalachian State University Home School Physical Education (PE) program. Sponsored by the Department of Recreation Management and Physical Education at App State, the Home School Physical Education program is led by Dr. Brooke Towner, an assistant professor of Physical Education and a certified physical education teacher.

Parents may register homeschooled children ages 5 to 12 to participate in the physical activity program, which offers 50-minute sessions twice a week during the fall and spring semesters at Varsity Gym on App State’s Boone campus. The program uses the SPARK physical education curriculum and offers Play Pen (structured activities for children ages 3 and 4) and a Parent Walking Group during the sessions.

The program will meet from 1–1:50 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The fall session lasts from Sept. 17 to Nov. 14, with no program on Oct. 15. The spring session will be held from Feb. 11 to April 17, with no programs on March 11 and 13.

The cost to participate for the academic year is $30 per child and includes a T-shirt. The deadline to register for the program is Sept. 16, but rolling registration will be available if spots remain after the deadline.

Additional offerings for younger siblings and parents

Play Pen is structured to provide children with high-activity and enjoyable movement opportunities to foster social and motor development.

Age: 3- to 4-year-olds *priority enrollment for those with a sibling in the Home School Physical Education program

Dates: Fall (Sept. 17 – Nov. 14); Spring (Feb. 11 – April 17)

Meets: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1–1:30 p.m.

Cost: $30 per child for the academic year (includes T-shirt)

Parent Walking Program is a parent-centered 15-20 minute walk led by App State Health and Physical Education students

Dates: Starts on the Thursday of the first week of the program both fall and spring semesters

Cost: Free

Registration: visit https://rmpe.appstate.edu/home-school-pe

Deadline: Sept. 16, 2024 (rolling registration will occur if spots are still available)

For more information, visit https://rmpe.appstate.edu/home-school-pe or contact Dr. Brooke Towner at 828-262-8558 or townerbc@appstate.edu.

