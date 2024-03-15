Registration is Open for App State’s Camp Crinkleroot for Children on the Autism Spectrum

Appalachian State University’s Camp Crinkleroot — an annual free day camp for children ages 8 to 14 on the autism spectrum — is now accepting applications for campers. The camp will be held April 12–14 at the Optimist Clubhouse in Boone.

Camp Crinkleroot is sponsored by the Appalachian Institute for Health and Wellness, which is part of the Beaver College of Health Sciences. The camp is staffed by trained App State student volunteers.

The camp provides parents and caretakers with respite time while offering its campers the opportunity to participate in typical camp activities modified for their specific needs. Siblings of campers are also invited to attend.

Participants will have one-on-one supervision and be encouraged to take part in expressive arts, camp games and other fun activities. All campers will receive a Camp Crinkleroot T-shirt. Availability is limited to 16 campers.

For more information and to fill out an application, visit ihhs.appstate.edu/crinkleroot.

