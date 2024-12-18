Perseverance Pays Off: Over 1,500 App State Graduates Achieve Degrees This Fall

App State conferred degrees upon more than 1,500 graduates at its Fall 2024 Commencement ceremonies, held Dec. 13 in Holmes Convocation Center on the Boone campus. These Class of 2024 graduates join a network of more than 150,000 Mountaineer alumni. Photo by Kyla Willoughby

Appalachian State University celebrated graduates’ achievements during Fall 2024 Commencement ceremonies on Dec. 13, marking the culmination of their academic journeys amid such challenges as a global pandemic and a natural disaster.

Over 1,500 students applied to graduate this fall, including 1,373 undergraduate students from seven colleges and schools and 191 graduate students and nine doctoral candidates from the Williams School of Graduate Studies. Recordings of the three commencement ceremonies are available on App State’s commencement website.

App State Interim Chancellor Heather Norris speaks at the university’s Fall 2024 Commencement ceremonies, held Dec. 13 in Holmes Convocation Center on the university’s Boone campus. Norris presided over three ceremonies, conferring degrees upon more than 1,500 graduates who are now part of an App State alumni network of over 150,000 Mountaineers. Photo by Chase Reynolds

Interim Chancellor Heather Norris presided over the ceremonies, and Acting Provost Neva J. Specht presented the candidates for graduation. App State alumnus C. Philip Byers ’85, a University of North Carolina System Board of Governors member, and alumnus Mark E. Ricks ’89, chair of App State’s Board of Trustees, shared congratulatory remarks on behalf of the two boards.

“Class of 2024, this ceremony is not just a celebration of your academic success but also of the resilience and perseverance you’ve shown in the face of unprecedented challenges,” Norris said in her address to the students. “I admire each of you for how you overcame these obstacles with determination and grace.”

App State graduates share hugs and smiles as they await the start of the 9 a.m. Fall 2024 Commencement ceremony, held Dec. 13 in Holmes Convocation Center on App State’s Boone campus. The university graduated more than 1,500 students during the day’s three ceremonies. Photo by Chase Reynolds

Byers brought greetings from the UNC Board of Governors and the UNC System Office.

“Your education at Appalachian State University has provided you with the expertise and skills to achieve the goals and dreams you set forth,” Byers said. “Remember the invaluable education you received and stay connected with this wonderful institution.”

Ricks addressed the graduates on behalf of the App State Board of Trustees.

“Today, you don’t just graduate; you join a family — a community that will always welcome you back,” Ricks advised the graduates. “No matter where life takes you, the Mountaineer spirit will remain with you. Whether you need support, guidance or simply a reminder of where it all began, this family will be here for you.”

In her introductions, Specht recognized Mountaineer alumni, student veterans, military-affiliated students and first-generation college students who were in attendance and thanked multiple groups and individuals for their roles in the commencement ceremonies.

The fall Class of 2024 graduates represented 84 North Carolina counties, 23 states and 20 countries and ranged in age from 19 to 65. The class included 500 first-generation graduates, 41 military-affiliated graduates and more than 30 student-athlete graduates. Graduates represented each of the university’s academic colleges as they walked across the commencement stage:

During its 5 p.m. Fall 2024 Commencement ceremony, Appalachian State University conferred an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters upon John M. Blackburn, second from right, for his extraordinary support of the university, the Avery and Watauga County communities and the High Country. Pictured with Blackburn, from left to right, are University of North Carolina System Board of Governors member C. Philip Byers ’85, App State Board of Trustees Chair Mark E. Ricks ’89 and App State Interim Chancellor Heather Norris. Photo by Chase Reynolds

Blackburn conferred with a honorary doctorate

At the 5 p.m. commencement ceremony that featured graduates from the Beaver College of Health Sciences, the College of Fine and Applied Arts and the Hayes School of Music, Norris awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Appalachian State University to John M. Blackburn for his unwavering support of and friendship with the university, the Avery and Watauga County communities and the High Country.

“John’s dedication to improving quality of life and educational systems are extraordinary, and he has been a cherished member of the Appalachian State University Family for many years, dedicating himself and his efforts to the success of our students,” Norris said. “He is indeed a friend to so many, and those of us who can say that are so very fortunate.”

Blackburn has served the state of North Carolina extensively and with distinction for decades. His many contributions include service that has improved the health and welfare of the citizens of Western North Carolina and well beyond. His contributions have ensured quality medical care, recreation, education and overall quality of life have been vastly improved, particularly for those who live in the rural areas of Avery and Watauga counties.

He grew up in neighboring Avery County and attended King College in Bristol, Tennessee, and then went on to earn a Master of Business Administration from Virginia Tech. However, Blackburn’s heart has always remained with the communities of the High Country. For more than three decades, he led Linville Resorts Inc., retiring in 2019 from the position of president and general manager.

His success as a local businessman led to a lifetime of philanthropy, for which he has been widely recognized. This includes earning him the highest honor by North Carolina’s governor, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, for his significant contributions to the state and his communities through exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.

Among his accomplishments are his leadership in multimillion-dollar fundraising efforts to support the Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital in Linville, the Williams YMCA in Avery County — which he co-founded — and The Crossnore School. He also served on the boards of Cannon Hospital, Williams YMCA Appalachian Regional Healthcare System (now known as UNC Health Appalachian), the Avery-Mitchell-Yancey Wellness Foundation and The Crossnore School, as well as a volunteer for countless organizations and causes.

Blackburn’s generosity has positively impacted several areas of App State, including the Appalachian Fund, the Walker College of Business, App State Athletics and arts education. The John M. Blackburn Distinguished Professorship in Theatre was named in honor of his leadership and support for the university.

His support for secondary and higher education also includes service on App State’s Foundation Board and Board of Trustees — serving as chair of the latter from 2008 to 2009 — as well as the UNC System Board of Governors and the North Carolina State Board of Education.

Two graduates at App State’s 9 a.m. Fall 2024 Commencement ceremony share a selfie after receiving their diploma covers. App State held three commencement ceremonies on Dec. 13 in Holmes Convocation Center on the Boone campus. Photo by Chase Reynolds

Meet 6 App State graduates

Every graduate who walks across the commencement stage has distinct experiences, motivations and goals. Learn more about six App State graduates below.

Sophie Baine ’24

Baine, a Charlotte native, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in public relations from App State. Baine’s path to graduation has been anything but conventional, and resilience has been the cornerstone of both her academic and personal journeys.

A transfer student from UNC Charlotte, Baine balanced her studies with her role as a sergeant in the North Carolina Army National Guard. Just one year after transferring to App State, Baine was deployed to Poland, requiring her to put her education on hold. Despite the disruption, she remained determined to stay on track, enrolling in online courses during her deployment and returning to Boone ready to complete her degree.

“Resilience is the word that defines my experience,” Baine said. “I no longer take my education or opportunities for granted.”

Baine’s time at App State has been marked by her commitment to community and professional growth. She completed three internships, including one with the Hunger and Health Coalition in Boone, where she worked on communication initiatives and even painted a mural for the nonprofit. Her other internships included roles with the Special Competitive Studies Project and Equitable Advisors, where she honed her skills in design and communications.

Her academic achievements include completing a senior honors thesis on artificial intelligence in public relations, guided by associate professor Dr. Jiangxue “Ashley” Han, whom Baine credits as a significant influence on her academic journey. She also found mentorship in App State lecturer Jack Jeffrey, who inspired her confidence and professional development.

Beyond academics, Baine embraced the App State Community, joining Sigma Kappa sorority and participating in outdoor activities such as snowboarding and hiking. She also served as president of App State’s Public Relations Student Society of America chapter. “The sense of community here is unmatched,” she said. “I’ll always be proud to be a Mountaineer.”

As Baine prepares to transition out of the Army National Guard and pursue a career in public relations, she reflects on her experiences as a soldier and a student. “The Army taught me patience, resilience and teamwork,” she said. “Those lessons have shaped who I am today.”

With plans to move to New York, Baine is ready to take on her next challenge, carrying the Mountaineer spirit with her wherever she goes.

Vee Bui ’24

Bui, of Hickory, graduated from App State’s Beaver College of Health Sciences with a Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders.

As a first-generation student, Bui said she didn’t know much about higher education when first considering college, so she enrolled in Catawba Valley Community College to complete some general education coursework. When she was ready to transfer to a university, she took a tour of App State, which quickly sparked her interest in speech-language pathology.

“I knew I wanted to be in some type of health profession, but when I learned about App State’s speech-language pathology program and got to talk to others in the field, everything kind of just clicked,” she said.

Bui shared that her personal experiences deepened her connection to the field: Her parents don’t speak English, and her older sister was diagnosed with autism at the age of 20.

“My sister is definitely the main reason why I’m here,” said Bui. “She struggled a lot with communication and had all of the signs of autism at a young age, but we never had any providers who could translate in my parents’ native language. Twenty is pretty late for an autistic diagnosis, but since then, we’ve already been able to lift a lot of these barriers.”

Bui said going to college close to home was a priority so that she could continue to care for her sister and have the ability to translate for her during medical appointments.

“I’ve learned that multicultural awareness in health care is so important, and I hope I can continue to make a positive impact in that way after I graduate,” she said.

In addition to caring for her sister and balancing her academic schedule, Bui managed to maintain a full-time job while at App State, and she also became a certified nursing assistant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think working as a full-time student is one of the best things a young adult can do,” said Bui. “You’re earning something for yourself and you’re learning how to be independent. I think it really prepared me for what life will be like outside of school.”

Bui added that her parents have always been supportive during her educational journey, and that she hopes she makes them proud as a first-generation college graduate.

“I’m here to live my parents’ dream, too,” she said. “They supported me in an opportunity that they didn’t get, and I’m so appreciative of all that they’ve done for me.”

Jackson Payne ’24

Payne, of Dallas, North Carolina, graduated from App State’s College of Arts and Sciences with a Bachelor of Science in history/social studies education.

His inspiration to attend App State and to become an educator was his grandmother, Charmaine Crisp, who graduated from the university with a degree in early childhood education in 1974.

“My grandmother is an awesome woman,” said Payne. “She had such a desire to become an educator and she loved being in schools, and she still talks about her experiences in Boone. To graduate within App State’s 125th anniversary, and to also graduate within the 50-year anniversary of my grandmother — I just feel so proud to be a part of this Appalachian legacy.”

Payne said his grandmother, who lives next door to his family in Dallas, was a daily presence throughout his childhood. Now in college, he makes it a point to visit her whenever he returns home.

“I’m so thankful for everything she’s done for me and for all of the sacrifices she made,” said Payne. “She always told me to take a chance and to believe in myself, and she believes so strongly in me that I know I always have at least three people believing in me — because I have myself, and she believed in me twice as much as I did.”

Payne recently took the first big leap in following in his grandmother’s footsteps as an educator with his fall internship at Ronald Wilson Reagan High School in Winston-Salem.

“It was the best experience in my life, and probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “That first day in the classroom was tough, but I learned so much and I didn’t have any regrets. I have such a strong passion for teaching, and this only further solidified that I want to be an educator. This is what I see myself doing until I retire.”

During his time at App State, Payne was also a member of the Appalachian Educators club, as well as a spring 2024 Education Peer Ambassador.

At his commencement ceremony, he was able to walk with his childhood best friend, Zach McGinnis ’24, of Dallas, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

“Me and my mom were going through old pictures of us at our kindergarten graduation, then our middle school graduation, and now we’re getting pictures at our college graduation,” said Payne. “Between my best friend and my grandmother, this graduation is really special.”

Tim Scapin ’20 ’24

Scapin, of Clyde, graduated with a Doctor of Education in educational leadership with a concentration in instructional technology leadership from App State’s Reich College of Education.

Scapin’s career began in public safety — he spent 18 years in law enforcement before transitioning into education. Inspired by his wife, a special education teacher, and motivated by a desire for a healthier work-life balance, Scapin pursued a master’s degree in media, technology and learning design at App State. His positive experiences in the program, coupled with mentorship from Dr. Patrick O’Shea, professor in the Department of Media, Career Studies and Leadership Development, encouraged him to continue into the doctoral program.

“I had such a good experience in the master’s program that when the instructional technology leadership concentration became available, I knew I wanted to pursue it,” Scapin said. “It’s been a challenging but incredibly rewarding journey, and I feel well equipped to help prepare future educators.”

Scapin’s doctoral research focused on leveraging technology in community college classrooms to enhance equitable teaching practices and address the diverse needs of students. His work reflects his passion for education and his commitment to innovation in teaching.

During his time at App State, Scapin found inspiration and support from several faculty members, including assistant professor Dr. Ashley Carpenter and professors Dr. Alecia Jackson, Dr. Krista Wojdak and Dr. Amy Washburn, interim chair of the Department of Leadership and Educational Studies and director of digital teaching and learning in Reich College.

“Each professor added a different layer to my understanding of education,” he said. “Their support and expertise helped shape my career and broaden my perspective.”

One of Scapin’s favorite memories from App State is the strong sense of community he built with his cohort. Despite being geographically scattered, they stayed connected through a Google chat, sharing information, asking questions and offering encouragement. “Even though we were apart, we built a strong sense of community. I already miss that connection,” Scapin said.

Currently working as an instructional designer and educational technologist at Haywood Community College, Scapin credits his time at App State for preparing him to be an effective educator. “App State provided me with an education that I know can’t be taken away,” he said. “It’s great to be a Mountaineer because you leave with not just knowledge, but the confidence to make a difference in education.”

Scapin encourages others to embrace challenges and pursue their passions. “Whether you’re just starting out or considering going back to school, take it one step at a time,” he advised. “Find a support system, stay engaged and know that you can do it. The journey is worth it.”

Jackie Siverly ’24

Siverly, from Hendersonville, earned a Bachelor of Arts in music education-instrumental music education (K–12) from the Hayes School of Music. In addition to her major, she minored in Japanese and teaching English as a second language/applied linguistics.

A dedicated musician, Siverly has been playing the trumpet for over 15 years. Her love of music began in the fourth grade and ultimately inspired her to attend App State. A connection with Dr. James Stokes, a fellow Hendersonville High alum and App State trumpet professor, solidified her decision to study in Boone. Siverly credits her professors for shaping her as both a musician and a global thinker.

While at App State, Siverly participated in numerous ensembles, including jazz band, marching band, orchestra, symphonic and concert bands, brass quintets and trumpet choirs. “Each ensemble gave me a unique way to connect with my peers and express myself creatively,” she said. Her favorite experiences came from performing in brass quintets, where she explored her individual interpretation of music while building close relationships with fellow musicians.

Her journey extended well beyond Boone. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Siverly explored her interest in Japanese, which led her to study abroad at Nanzan University in Nagoya, Japan. For two months, she lived with a host family, immersed herself in Japanese culture and improved her language skills. The experience broadened her worldview and deepened her appreciation for cultural diversity.

“I encourage others to step outside their comfort zone and explore the world,” she said.

Currently, Siverly is a student teacher at Rugby Middle School in Hendersonville, where she has discovered a passion for education. Teaching has shown her the significance of small moments, like when a quiet student thanked her for remembering her name.

Inspired by the advice of her cooperating teacher, Sean Smith, director of bands at Rugby Middle — who told Siverly, “You’re the expert in the room” — Siverly has gained confidence in her ability to connect with students through music. An advocate for arts education, she sees the arts as vital for young students’ self-expression and development.

Siverly reflected on the resilience and sense of community she has witnessed during her time at App State — particularly in the wake of Hurricane Helene. “Being a Mountaineer means staying strong and supporting one another, even in difficult times,” she said.

Cody Zimmerman ’24

Zimmerman, of Hickory, graduated from App State’s Walker College of Business with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in both general management and sales.

He is a first-generation college student who takes pride in a strong work ethic, demonstrated by his ability to excel in the classroom while working over 30 hours a week to support his education. Zimmerman even made time to balance further educational experiences such as internships, sales competitions and studying abroad.

“Being a first-generation college student, to me, is not just about walking across a stage and getting a degree — it’s about my growth,” said Zimmerman. “It’s also a testament to my parents and the success they’ve had at raising me throughout every stage of my life.”

Zimmerman’s dedication to hard work paid off in a big way during his internship with E. & J. Gallo Winery last summer, as the company offered him a full-time sales position at its location in Charleston, South Carolina. He has accepted the offer and will begin working for the company soon after he graduates.

“I received the offer just three days after the internship,” said Zimmerman. “It’s an absolute blessing to go through your last semester of school knowing that you have a job locked up. I know I’m able to start my path to success much sooner than others might be able to, and I’m very thankful for that.”

Before Zimmerman starts his job, he plans to take some time to further explore Europe, where he was able to visit 13 countries while studying abroad at the University of Roehampton in London.

“Studying abroad was one of the most impressive experiences I’ve ever had in my life,” he said. “It single-handedly changed not only my perception of the world, but it gave me a chance to look inward on myself — where I have some strengths and where I have some weaknesses — and it helped me build upon who I am as a person.”

Zimmerman’s other accomplishments at App State include a top 10 finish among 80 students in the National Shore Sales Challenge at Salisbury University in the spring, and he competed in the International Collegiate Sales Competition at Florida State University this fall.

“App State has allowed me to use the resources and experiences I’ve been given to visualize what I can be in the future,” said Zimmerman. “You can have great success when you’re placed in the hands of good people.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

