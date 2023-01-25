Overflow crowd sees App State Wrestling pummel Duke, 42-3

App State’s Caleb Smith racked up a number of ‘near fall’ points before pinning his Duke opponent on Jan. 24. Photo by David Rogers

By David Rogers

BOONE, N.C. — Putting the pedal to the metal and not letting up until the end was a goal for Appalachian State Wrestling against Duke University on Jan. 24. Mission accomplished.

Winning the first five matches by fall, technical fall, major decision, or by a comfortable margin established ample momentum for the Mountaineers to secure a dominating, 42-3 win in the team’s last non-conference dual meet of the 2022-23 season. The win against Duke is App State’s fourth encounter with an ACC team this season, the others being a win over then-No. 21 North Carolina and competitive losses against No. 7 Virginia Tech and No. 8 North Carolina State. Those ACC defeats are the only dual meet losses of the season for the Mountaineers, who improve to 7-2 on the season with their Tuesday night pounding of Duke.

