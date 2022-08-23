New Semester, New Home: 6,100 Students Move Into App State Residence Halls

Tasha Diaz Ortiz, a first-year psychology major, right, smiles as she moves in on Tuesday. Photo by Chase Reynolds

BOONE, N.C. — Familiar sights are abundant during move-in week on the Appalachian State University campus: Moms and dads lugging books and minifridges; siblings cramming comforters through doorways; and new and returning Mountaineers making sure to bring the essentials — snacks.

Move-in for most App State students living on campus for the fall 2022 semester took place Aug. 16 through 18, with approximately 6,100 students moving into 18 residence halls on campus. This included:

300 early arrivals, including the Marching Mountaineers, some student-athletes, resident assistants and other groups, who began moving in Aug. 1;

4,200 new students, including first-year students and new transfer students; and

1,900 returning students.

Emma Mooring, a first-year nursing major from Henderson, moved into her residence hall on Thursday afternoon. When asked about what she brought with her, she replied, “I just packed everything!”

Evidently, “everything” includes 13 pairs of shoes and lots of summer clothes.

“Emma brought everything except the kitchen sink and the dog!” her mom, Beth Mooring, said, as dad Jody Mooring parked and unloaded cars nearby.

But did she bring a coat? A hat? A pair of gloves? Yes, luckily Mooring brought a coat, and she knows she’s going to need a hat and gloves pretty soon.

First-year nursing major Emma Mooring, center, moves in on Thursday, Aug. 18, with help from her parents, Jody and Beth Mooring. Photo by Chase Reynolds

All of the comforts of home matter, whether the student is moving into one of App State’s new residence halls or into one closer to Sanford Mall. The four new halls near Kidd Brewer Stadium — completed in 2020, 2021 and this summer — are a hit with students.

“The new residence halls are receiving great reviews — students are especially excited about the suite-style design,” said Dr. Amanda Cutchens, assistant director for communications and conferences in App State’s University Housing.

Many people on campus have noted how smooth move-in has been this year. Cutchens added, “Students are moving in by residence hall, and the new process has helped tremendously with traffic flow on campus. It has also allowed our Residence Life staff to more efficiently help students with move-in questions and logistics.”

Classes at App State begin Monday, Aug. 22. And what about the parents? They are likely scheduling appointments with physical therapists.

Despite the hard work of moving, students, families and volunteers are all smiles on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Photo by Chase Reynolds

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

