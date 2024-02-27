New River Light and Power Customers Will See a Decrease in Their Electricity Rates

Beginning with services rendered on and after March 1, 2024, Appalachian State University’s New River Light and Power (NRLP) customers will see a decrease in their electricity rates due to adjustments approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) on Feb. 19, 2024. The rate decrease is due to a decrease in the wholesale costs that the utility pays for electricity. With this rate decrease, NRLP is among the lowest cost energy providers in North Carolina.



Beginning with your March bill, the typical residential customer will see a decrease of about $18.78 a month. This is an 18.9% decrease, based on approximate monthly consumption of 750 kWh of electricity.



Commercial customers will see similar decreases based on their energy consumption and load characteristics.



As the decrease takes effect, please be aware that some customers may see split rates on their bills, if part of your usage occurred prior to the rate decrease.



For more than 110 years, we have remained true to our mission to provide our customers with the highest level of service and reliability at the lowest possible cost, and NRLP continues to make efforts to better serve you. We are proud to continue to offer our customers the power of choice. From clean energy options such as the Green Power Program and Net Billing Rider, to energy budgeting with the Prepay Billing Service, NRLP offers services and tools to help you take control of your energy usage. Please see the next page of this letter or visit nrlp.appstate.edu for a wide array of services available to you.



For more information, questions or suggestions on how we can better serve you, please contact us at 828-264-3671 or nrlp.appstate.edu.

