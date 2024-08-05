NC School of Banking Moves Headquarters to Appalachian State University to Foster ‘Excellence in Banking Education’

App State Interim Chancellor Heather Norris speaks at the Welcome Lunch for the 2024 North Carolina School of Banking program, held July 22–26 at App State’s Boone campus. Photo by Chase Reynolds

The North Carolina School of Banking (NCSB) — the longest running state banking school in the nation — has moved its headquarters to Appalachian State University, marking a significant milestone in the school’s 88-year history and establishing a strategic partnership designed to enrich academic and professional development opportunities for future banking leaders.

The school has operated since 1936 and was most recently stationed in the state’s Triangle region.

This year, the school’s annual summer program took place July 22–26 at App State’s Boone campus. The program, which is administered by the North Carolina Banking Association (NCBA), is designed for banking professionals who want to advance in their careers, as well as gain a deeper understanding of the banking industry. NCBA is the state’s professional trade organization for the banking industry.

“The North Carolina School of Banking has a rich history of providing top-tier banking education,” said NCBA President and CEO Peter Gwaltney. “By establishing its headquarters at App State, we aim to create an environment that further fosters innovation, collaboration and excellence in banking education.”

According to Gwaltney, the decision to move the school’s headquarters to App State’s Boone campus is part of a broader initiative to enhance collaboration between the banking industry and academia.

“This longtime, successful collaboration between academia and industry in Boone is very exciting,” said Dr. Harry Davis, who has served as dean of NCSB for more than 20 years and is a professor in App State’s Department of Finance, Banking and Insurance.

According to Davis, more than 200 financial professionals took part in the school’s 2024 program — the largest school enrollment in 15 years. These students attended classes and special events, participated in case studies and group projects, listened to and engaged with guest lecturers and completed assessments.

“The decision to align the longest running state banking school in the nation with App State is an excellent match to strengthen the banking industry’s partnership with higher education,” said App State Interim Chancellor Heather Norris. “Day after day, my colleagues and I witness firsthand examples of the value higher education brings to our students, and in turn, to their future workplaces, industries, communities, and to our society.”

Walker College faculty regularly serve as instructors in the North Carolina School of Banking. In this year’s program, Davis and three other App State faculty members taught classes:

Dr. Justin Cox, assistant professor in the Department of Finance, Banking and Insurance

Dr. Kevin Eller, associate professor in the Department of Accounting

Dr. Chris McNeil, the Alfred Adams Professor of Banking in the Department of Finance, Banking and Insurance

“This partnership underscores the university’s commitment to provide exceptional educational opportunities and foster strong connections with industry leaders through its Walker College of Business,” said Walker College Dean Sandra Vannoy. “Walker College, the NCBA and its North Carolina School of Banking are key to developing future business leaders.”

North State Bank Chief Financial Officer Stacy Roberson Reedy ’06 ’07 — an alumna of both App State and the North Carolina School of Banking — served as an instructor in the school’s summer program at the university. She attributes her experiences with the school to helping her transition from her background in accounting to her current role as CFO. Reedy is a member of Walker College’s Business Advisory Council and the university’s 2023 Young Alumni Award recipient.

Events for the school’s 2024 program were coordinated by App State’s Conference and Event Services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

