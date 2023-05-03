Napoleon Dynamite Live! Comes to the High Country this Fall BYOT (Bring Your Own Tots)

BOONE, NC – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country takes its film screenings to new heights with the upcoming Napoleon Dynamite: A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, and Jon Gries. The September 1 event features a 7:00 p.m. full screening of the 2004 cult film classic Napoleon Dynamite followed by a lively free-form discussion with fan favorite cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro Sanchez) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico). The discussion will be moderated by Boone Chamber of Commerce President, David Jackson, and will include insider stories, favorite quotes, and an audience Q & A. Reserved seats start at $35. A limited number of $90 VIP tickets are available which include preferred seating, a signed poster and pre-show meet and greet with the actors.

The film follows the story of awkward teen, Napoleon (Heder), who struggles to fit in at his small- town Idaho high school. His situation is worsened when his strangely nostalgic Uncle Rico (Gries), shows up to keep an eye on him. With no safe haven at home or school, Napoleon befriends the new kid, Pedro (Ramirez), a morose Hispanic boy who speaks little English. Together the two launch a campaign to run for class president. The low-budget film obtained cult status, grossing over $46 million in revenue, and was voted number 14 on Bravo’s 100 funniest movies,

Tickets for this event are available to the public starting Thursday, May 4 at 11 a.m. through App Theatre’s online ticketing system which is accessible 24/7. Customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or two hours prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org

