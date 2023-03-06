Mountaineers power to (another) SoCon Wrestling Championships title, send at least four to NCAAs

Photo by David Rogers

By Bret Strelow, App State Sports

BOONE, N.C. — App State’s Jon Jon Millner flashed four fingers on each hand as he exited the mat following another conference title.

Millner’s swan song in a dominant SoCon career contributed to another team championship in a dominant 2022-23 season for head coach JohnMark Bentley’s program.

Millner (149 pounds), Caleb Smith (125) and Tommy Askey (157) won individual championships Saturday in Boone as the Mountaineers produced eight finalists at the 10 weight classes and claimed the team tournament title with 103.0 points, or 24.5 more than second-place Campbell’s total.

