Mountaineer bats cool off in 8-0 loss to Marshall in Sun Belt opener

Marshall shortstop Sydney Bickel slides home ahead of the throw from the outfield to score the Thundering Herd’s first run in Marshall’s 8-0 shutout of Appalachian State on March 18.

Photo by David Rogers

By David Rogers

BOONE, N.C. — Centerfielder Mary Pierce Barnes went 3-for-3 and App State teammates Taylor Thorp and Ambry Lucas clubbed a pair of doubles on March 18, but it wasn’t near enough firepower to overcome a late innings hitting barrage by Marshall at Sywassink/Lloyd Field. The Thundering Herd won the Sun Belt Conference season opener, 8-0.

When a team comes into a softball game with six of nine batters on the lineup card sporting .337 batting averages or better, including four over .400, you might expect a slugfest a-comin’. It took awhile, but Marshall didn’t disappoint in that regard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

