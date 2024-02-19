Matthew Makdad Named General Manager of App State’s New River Light and Power

Matthew Makdad, P.E., has been named general manager of Appalachian State University’s New River Light and Power (NRLP), effective Feb. 1. Makdad had previously served as the utility’s engineering supervisor since 2017.

In his new role, Makdad is responsible for overseeing the operations of NRLP, ensuring safe and reliable electricity is provided to the nearly 9,000 commercial and residential customers within the public power utility’s territory in and around Boone, including the App State Boone campus. The utility’s infrastructure includes 1,500 transformers and nearly 100 miles of overhead and underground power lines.

Matthew Makdad has been named general manager of App State’s New River Light and Power electric utility, effective Feb. 1. Photo by Chase Reynolds

Makdad leads a motivated team of highly skilled lineworkers, technicians and support staff that includes business officers, customer service representatives, billing, mapping and communications.

“Matt has done an excellent job leading the engineering and technical side of NRLP for many years,” said Nick Katers, App State associate vice chancellor of facilities management. “We are excited to see him now become the general manager. Good things are in store for NRLP, App State and NRLP customers.”

Prior to joining App State in 2017, Makdad served in various engineering leadership roles as an Air Force Civilian at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base for 21 years.

Makdad holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Business Administration from App State and is a registered North Carolina Professional Engineer — the highest standard of engineering competence.

For more than 100 years, Appalachian State University’s New River Light and Power (NRLP) — a nonprofit electric utility operated by the Division of Finance and Operations — has provided power to Western North Carolina residents. Today, NRLP serves nearly 9,000 residential and commercial customers who reside in and near the town of Boone. In January 2022, the utility began purchasing its electricity from Carolina Power Partners — a partnership that opens greater renewable energy opportunities. In partnership with App State’s Office of Sustainability, Facilities Operations and Renewable Energy Initiative, NRLP has assisted with various energy efficiency projects across campus, including installing solar panels and providing funding for the Broyhill Wind Turbine located on Bodenheimer Drive. The utility holds the American Public Power Association’s Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) designation for providing reliable and safe electric service, and approximately $650,000 of its budget is reserved annually for contributions to App State’s general scholarship fund.

