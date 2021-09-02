Luke Combs Concert Expected to Bring Over 32,000 People to Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday; Fully Vaccinated Students Can Purchase Tickets at a Discounted Price

By Nathan Ham

The Town of Boone is anticipating over 32,000 country music fans will pack into Kidd Brewer Stadium this weekend to see Luke Combs put on a show that many have waited for since they first bought tickets almost two years ago.

Tickets for the show originally went on sale in September of 2019 with the concert first scheduled for May 2, 2020. The concert was then moved to May 1, 2021 due to COVID-19. The concert was postponed again because of North Carolina safety restrictions, but will finally happen on Saturday. Gates open for the show at 4:30 p.m. Live Nation is producing this show, and there will be a significant number of trucks, tractor-trailers and delivery vehicles that will be in and around the stadium area, thus providing additional traffic to Rivers Street. These operations will be continuous through Sunday following the concert.

Appalachian State will operate paid parking lots in and around the stadium area. Lots closer to the immediate downtown area will open at 10 a.m. for attendees at a cost of $40 per vehicle. ​​Numerous off-campus lots will be available for paid parking for concert attendees.

The Downtown Boone Development Association wants to remind visitors and residents to be patient with traffic as it is also Labor Day Weekend.

Tickets are still on sale for the show and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. As part of Appalachian State’s incentive to increase vaccination rates on campus, any fully vaccinated student can purchase discounted tickets for the show. Students can purchase up to two tickets each, and each ticket will cost $33.33. Upon purchasing, students must present a valid Appalachian State ID and their vaccine card.

Next weekend, Combs will be playing two shows at the PNC Center in Raleigh on September 11-12 before heading west for concert dates in Grand Forks, North Dakota (September 17), Sioux Falls, South Dakota (September 18), Billings, Montana (September 21) and Eugene, Oregon (September 28). His tour will continue into October, November and December with various dates throughout the country.

New Luke Combs Video Features Troy’s Dinner

The latest Luke Combs video for his song “Cold As You” premiered on August 24, and people around Boone might notice some familiar scenes in the video. The video opens with three trucks in the Troy’s Diner parking lot and then continues inside the local dining hotspot with a man sitting at the counter.

