Kaela Sosa, App State Management Student by Day and Pro Fisher By Night

Kaela Sosa is a sophomore at Appalachian State University majoring in Management (BSBA). Through her experiences at Appalachian, she has been able to pursue her interests in data analytics with the Baseball Analytics Team. Outside of school, she has used her passion for fishing to represent the university and make connections with other students.

Sosa has recently been selected to represent the Pro-Fishing Team–Blue Tales Fishing, in Miami, Florida as an official female angler. Sosa had been following the team online for a while, so when a position opened up, she immediately applied.

“My favorite aspect of the sport is being out in the ocean where you feel so small and are just one small thing apart from this huge beautiful planet. I love the action and excitement because you never really know what is on the other end of your fishing pole,” said Sosa.

Sosa has become an advocate for the university through her fishing career. She has been contacted by students who live in Florida that follow her team and are now App State students. She welcomed them to campus on moving day, serving as their tour guide and contact person.

“Being a part of the Blue Tales fishing team has given me the opportunity to spread the word about our university and I have been able to welcome new students into becoming an App State Mountaineer,” said Sosa.

Sosa was born in Miami, Florida, and moved to Boone when she was about seven years old. She chose to attend App State not just because it felt like home, but because it offered a wide variety of opportunities.

She is also a member of the Appalachian Baseball Analytics Team and is assisting in starting a Baseball Analytics Club. Using the analytics software called Trackman, Sosa helps collect both pitching and hitting data for baseball players. Before, baseball fans had to rely on checking the back of baseball cards for players’ stats, but Trackman makes this information much more accessible.

“It’s been an awesome experience and I have definitely learned a lot, not just about the sport but also about what I would like to do in the future. My plans following graduation are not completely set in stone, but I hope to have obtained my captain’s license and would like to work with a baseball or football team as either the general or operations manager,” explained Sosa.

Courtesy of AppState News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

