High Country Power of Women

April 16th 2026
Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Location: Mark E. Ricks Athletic Complex
425 Jack Branch Dr, Boone, NC 28608
We are bringing together an incredible panel of women who are leading at the highest level in collegiate athletics:
Alaura Sharp – Head Women’s Basketball Coach
Annie Richards – Women’s Distance Coach
Aimee Haywood – Head Women’s Soccer Coach
Together, they’ll share real, impactful insights on:
- Work-life balance
- Leading high-performance teams
- What it takes to be a woman leading in sports and business
This is more than just an event — it’s an opportunity to connect, grow, and be inspired alongside other amazing women in our High Country community.
We would love to see you there!
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