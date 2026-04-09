High Country Power of Women

April 16th 2026

Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Location: Mark E. Ricks Athletic Complex

425 Jack Branch Dr, Boone, NC 28608

We are bringing together an incredible panel of women who are leading at the highest level in collegiate athletics:

Alaura Sharp – Head Women’s Basketball Coach

Annie Richards – Women’s Distance Coach

Aimee Haywood – Head Women’s Soccer Coach

Together, they’ll share real, impactful insights on:

Work-life balance

Leading high-performance teams

What it takes to be a woman leading in sports and business

This is more than just an event — it’s an opportunity to connect, grow, and be inspired alongside other amazing women in our High Country community.

We would love to see you there!