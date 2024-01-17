High Country Humanities Presents Interactive Seminar at App State on Artist Marc Chagall, Jewish Diaspora Paintings on January 25th

Appalachian State University’s High Country Humanities — with support from North Carolina Humanities — is pleased to present “Marc Chagall and Shtetl Life: Interactive Public Seminar on Jewish Diaspora Paintings.” The seminar will take place on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5:45 to 7 p.m. in room 1102 of the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts at 423 West King St. in Boone.

App State faculty members will offer a brief introduction to the work of Marc Chagall (1887-1985), a Russian-born artist who spent most of his career in France, except when he was exiled to New York during the Holocaust. Chagall is best known for his paintings of Paris and for stained glass windows that adorn cathedrals around the world. This event will focus on his representations of shtetl (“little town”) life and the Jewish diaspora.

Marc Chagall was a Russian-born artist who spent most of his career in France, except when he was exiled to New York during the Holocaust. Chagall is best known for his paintings of Paris and for stained glass windows that adorn cathedrals around the world.

Speakers will include Dr. Lorraine Affourtit, assistant professor of art history and visual culture and gender, women’s and sexuality studies; Dr. Michael Behrent, professor of European and modern French history; Dr. Darci Gardner, associate professor of French and Francophone studies and gender, women’s and sexuality studies; and Dr. Chris Patti, associate professor of communication studies and Judaic, Holocaust and peace studies.

Participants will enjoy a thematically-relevant snack while learning interpretive strategies that will enhance their appreciation of famous artworks and lesser-known artists alike.

The event is free and open to the public. For a disability accommodation, visit odr.appstate.edu. For more information, contact Dr. Darci Gardner, director of High Country Humanities, at GardnerDL1@appstate.edu or (828) 262-2928.

This event kicks off the High Country Humanities series, “Connecting Local and Global Rural Cultures.” This series of talks, workshops, demonstrations and film screenings is supported by a grant from North Carolina Humanities. Each event is designed for general audiences and will help the campus and broader public learn about the stories, histories and traditions of rural communities from the state and around the world.

About High Country Humanities

High Country Humanities at Appalachian State University aims to foster a greater understanding and appreciation of the humanities across the High Country region of North Carolina. The program supports faculty in their scholarly activities, promotes their collaborations with community partners and organizes events that help their expertise reach the wider public. High Country Humanities is an initiative of App State’s College of Arts and Sciences, with support from the Division of Academic Affairs. Learn more at hchumanities.appstate.edu.

About the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts

Located on 423 W. King St. at the crossroads of campus and community, the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts at Appalachian State University engages visitors in dynamic and accessible exhibition, education, outreach and collection programs. These programs inspire and support a lifelong engagement with the visual arts and create opportunities for participants to learn more about themselves and the world around them. Learn more at tcva.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

