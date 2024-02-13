High Country Humanities Presents ‘From West Africa to Appalachia,’ an Interactive Dance Demonstration Event, on Feb. 15

Appalachian State University’s High Country Humanities — with support from North Carolina Humanities — is pleased to present “From West Africa to Appalachia: Expert Insights and Demos with Music and Dance” on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. The event will take place in Rosen Concert Hall in App State’s Broyhill Music Center at 813 Rivers Street in Boone.

Join App State’s Dr. Stéphanie Mazan, assistant professor of French and francophone studies; Dr. Julie Shepherd-Powell; assistant professor of Appalachian studies; Trevor McKenzie, director of the Center for Appalachian Studies; Sherone Price, associate professor of Dance Studies; and Baba Khalid Saleem, adjunct faculty of dance studies, for an interactive introduction to global and local rural dance cultures.

The event is free and open to the public. For a disability accommodation, visit odr.appstate.edu. For more information, contact Dr. Darci Gardner, director of High Country Humanities, at GardnerDL1@appstate.edu or (828) 262-2928.

The event is part of High Country Humanities’ ongoing series “Connecting Local and Global Rural Cultures.” This series of talks, workshops, demonstrations and film screenings is supported by a grant from North Carolina Humanities. Each event is designed for general audiences and will help the campus and broader public learn about the stories, histories and traditions of rural communities from our state and around the world.

About High Country Humanities

High Country Humanities at Appalachian State University aims to foster a greater understanding and appreciation of the humanities across the High Country region of North Carolina. The program supports faculty in their scholarly activities, promotes their collaborations with community partners and organizes events that help their expertise reach the wider public. High Country Humanities is an initiative of App State’s College of Arts and Sciences, with support from the Division of Academic Affairs. Learn more at hchumanities.appstate.edu.

