Help Mountaineers in Need by Giving to the App State Disaster Relief Fund

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, a harsh reality faces many students, faculty and staff of Appalachian State University. Some have lost everything — their homes, their vehicles, their driveways and bridges, and family heirlooms that can never be replaced.

To assist community members during this difficult time, the university has established the App State Disaster Relief Fund, which is providing unrestricted funds to Mountaineers in need. Contributions to this fund are directly helping App State students, faculty and staff who have been impacted by the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene:

Homes destroyed: Students, faculty, and staff members have been displaced from their homes across the High Country. In Boone alone, around 140 residential and commercial units have been condemned due to storm damages, with assessments still underway across the town and county.

Transportation disrupted: Floodwaters and fallen trees have damaged or totaled vehicles, leaving many without reliable transportation. Road closures have worsened commutes, increasing travel times and fuel expenses.

Repairs and replacements: Students and employees are burdened with the unexpected costs of replacing storm-damaged belongings, including computers, and purchasing essential equipment such as generators.

Lost income: Students with jobs have missed work due to local business closures, transportation challenges, or the need to assist family, friends and neighbors with storm recovery efforts.

“In the last few days, amidst terrible devastation, we have seen tremendous acts of kindness and humanity. Neighbor helping neighbor, strangers helping strangers,” said App State Interim Chancellor Heather Norris. “We greatly appreciate those who have contributed to the App State Disaster Relief Fund. This remains the best way to assist those in the Mountaineer community at this time.”

Already, more than 4,000 people across the state, nation and world have given to the relief fund, which has provided assistance to nearly 1,300 App State students, faculty and staff members impacted by Hurricane Helene — a figure that continues to grow by the day. With many students still not having returned to the Boone area, the projected need for this financial assistance is estimated to be considerable.

Students, faculty and staff in need of assistance through the App State Disaster Relief Fund are encouraged to visit the university’s Disaster Relief Hub, located in Plemmons Student Union. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For those who cannot access the hub in person, virtual access is available. Please reach out to the Dean of Students Office at dos@appstate.edu and a Zoom link will be provided. Learn more at appstate.edu/disaster-relief.

App State Dean of Students Judy Haas has been assisting students, faculty and staff at App State’s Disaster Relief Hub, which opened Oct. 1. The hub offers resources and support for faculty, staff and students with representatives from Counseling and Psychological Services, Case Management, Emergency Management, Financial Aid, Off-Campus Student Services, the Student Legal Clinic and the App State Disaster Relief Fund.

Through her work at the hub, Haas has heard firsthand accounts from App State students, faculty and staff who have lost their homes, their means of transportation, as well as essential items due to the hurricane — including one individual who “walked out of their residence with the clothes on their back, and that’s it,” she said. The need among the Mountaineer Community is profound, according to Haas.

“One student needed to replace his glasses,” Haas said. “Others need help finding temporary housing or putting money down to rent a new apartment. Many students do not have rental insurance, or it does not cover floods. I met with a faculty member who lost all of her shoes, her appliances and all of her children’s toys because they were kept on the first floor. The list can go on, and the stories are real.”

To give to the App State Disaster Relief Fund, visit the university’s homepage — appstate.edu — and please share the appstate.edu homepage with others who wish to help.

