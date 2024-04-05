Grammy-Winning Jazz-Fusion Collective Snarky Puppy Bringing the Joy and the Jam to Boone

Founded in 2004 at the University of North Texas and led by bassist Michael League, the internationally flavored Snarky Puppy has won five Grammy Awards.

The Schaefer Center Presents series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, welcomes five-time Grammy-winning American jazz-fusion collective Snarky Puppy on Saturday, April 20 at 7:30pm at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. The band — who heraldsas many as 20 members in regular rotation— combines a variety of jazz idioms, rock, world music, R&B, soul and funk. American trombonist-vocalist Natalie Cressman and Brazilian composer-guitarist Ian Faquini will open the concert. Cressman and Faquini, who have recorded three albums together, were finalists for Duo of the Year in 2023’s Jazz Journalists Critics Poll.

Tickets are $43, $38 (App State faculty/staff), and $20 (students/children). Purchase in person at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts (733 Rivers St), online at theschaefercenter.org, or call 828.262.4046.

Founded in 2004 at the University of North Texas and led by bassist Michael League, the internationally flavored Snarky Puppy has won five Grammy Awards (Best R&B Performance in 2014, and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in 2016, 2017, 2021, and 2023). At its core, the band represents the convergence of both black and white American music culture with various accents from around the world. Japan, Argentina, Canada and the United Kingdom all have representation in the group’s membership. But more than the cultural diversity of the individual players, the defining characteristic of Snarky Puppy’s music is the joy of performance.

The group’s latest Grammy-winning album, Empire Central, was released in September 2022. Its sound is big and bold, chill and laid back, rooted in its native culture while pushing the band forward. With 16 new compositions, the group looks fondly at where it’s come from, but continues to build the unique Snarky Puppy sound. The sound now emanates from what is a 21st-century orchestra comprising three guitarists, four keyboardists, two brass, two reeds, a violinist, multiple percussionists and drummers, and League keeping it all together with his bass.

Snarky Puppy is renowned for its live shows, amassing a cult-like following who can’t wait to hear their shows.

“Our soundscape has expanded dramatically over the years” says League. “When the band started, we were jazzier, brainy and music oriented. Moving into the Dallas scene we became groovier, more emotional, deeper in a sense. We focused more on communicating a clear message, understandable to a listener without dumbing things down. … Snarky Puppy has always been a band that prioritizes the sound of music. On this record, the songs ended up being a lot more direct and funkier than those on our previous records. I think it reflects the many moods of the city’s scene. … Our rule is that it can’t sound like it sounded before; the music has to feel like it’s moving somewhere.”

Snarky Puppy is renowned for its live shows, amassing a cult-like following who can’t wait to hear how crowd favorites — like band standard “Trinity,” with its dexterous horn lines, brilliant guitar ostinato, rock-solid backbeat, and impeccable percussive touches; famous tune “Sleeper;” brash, up-tempo showstopper “Pineapple; or epic “What About Me?” — might be reimagined and animated for this live show. On any given night, among the multiple talents spanning the stage, trios, quartets and quintets are formed, dissolved and reformed in various configurations, while also thrusting each of the members into the spotlight for a special turn or two. Each concert becomes the band’s personal celebration of spontaneity and experimentation, funky jam session, and extraordinary musicianship.

Tickets

Purchase in person at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts (733 Rivers St), online at theschaefercenter.org, or call 828.262.4046.

About “The Schaefer Center Presents”

“The Schaefer Center Presents” is a series offering campus and community audiences a diverse array of music, dance and theatre programming designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the Appalachian State University campus and surrounding area. By creating memorable performance experiences and related educational and outreach activities, the series promotes the power and excitement of the live performance experience; provides a “window on the world” through the artistry of nationally and internationally renowned artists; and showcases some of the finest artists of our nation and our region. Musical events range from symphony orchestra and chamber music performances to jazz, folk, traditional, international, and popular artists. Theatre productions run the gamut from serious drama to musical comedy. Dance performances offer an equally wide array of styles, from ballet to modern dance to international companies representing cultural traditions from around the world. For more information, visit http://theschaefercenter.org.

