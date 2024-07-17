App State’s Frontline to Farm In-Person Training Completes Another Successful Year

Frontline to Farm staff and 2024 Beginner Training participants, speaker Lee Rankin owner of Apple Hill Farms, and Brown’s Farm Ridge host Daniel Brown

Appalachian State University’s Frontline to Farm program has been serving Veterans since 2020. To date, 78 participants have completed its in-person training. The program also provides online resources, as well as internships and scholarships for specialized training across the US – all focused on supporting veterans’ transition to farming and promoting sustainable farming practices that mitigate climate change, promote food security, and build community.

Funded by a NIFA Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program grant and supported by the Boone community, the 1-week Beginner Training and 2-day Alumni Training included classroom sessions on Appalachian State University’s campus and afternoon farm tours around the High Country. Participants worked with national and regional experts in topics including agricultural law, soils, strategic communication and marketing, farm business and planning, and sustainable agriculture and took a closer look at successful operations including cattle farms, a goat dairy, and a range of crop production and sales.

Frontline to Farm 2024 Beginner trainees working with Cory Bryk, farm host and owner of New Life Farm.

Beginner Training participant, US Air Force veteran, and co-owner of Riggin Farm in Talking Rock, Georgia, Ashley Riggin noted that the training connects veterans no matter their branch of service and provides a look beyond “Instagram farms” to the real challenges that small farmers face. Katie Mills, who attended the training with her husband and US Marine Corps veteran, Jacob Mills, summed up her experience: “this training has changed our lives, our children’s lives, and maybe someday our grandchildren’s lives.”

Frontline to Farm, a program of Appalachian State’s College of Fine and Applied Arts, focuses on sustainable farming in the region and is intended to support veterans transitioning into farming as a livelihood. According to Anne Fanatico, Co-Director of Frontline to Farm and Professor in the Department of Sustainable Development, “localizing training is critical because that’s central to sustainability – the local food systems are rooted in geography, watershed, culture, and the needs of the community. Any training like ours must respond to these needs.”

Those who’d like to support Frontline to Farm, Farmer Veterans, and sustainable farming can contact Lynn Gibbard, Co-Director of Frontline to Farm and Professor of Communication at frontlinetofarm@appstate.edu or visit frontlinetofarm.appatate.edu to donate and become part of our mission. Follow Frontline to Farm on Facebook and Instagram for updates and to join our community.

Frontline to Farm 2024 Alumni Training participants and farm host HS Greene viewing an observation hive at Hidden Happiness Bee Farm.

###

About Frontline to Farm

Frontline to Farm, a program of Appalachian State University’s College of Fine and Applied Arts, aids veterans with the transition to civilian life by teaching sustainable farming practices through a grant from USDA/NIFA Beginning Farmer Rancher Development Program. The program also works to support sustainable gardening on campus and in the community through its Victory Garden project, a re-imagining of the WWII Victory Garden that focuses on food security, food and farm equity, the environment, and connecting farmers with their communities. Frontline to Farm is a collaborative effort between the Department of Sustainable Development and the Department of Communication. Dr. Anne Fanatico and Dr. Lynn Gibbard spearheaded the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture-funded program. Eddy Labus, NC Cooperative Extension agent, is a partner in the program and lead planner for the training.

To find out more or how to support Frontline to Farm, visit our website:

WWW. FrontlinetoFarm.appstate.edu

