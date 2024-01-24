Fizzy First Friday at the Turchin Center: A Celebration of Art, Culture and Our Planet

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts invites the community to join the vibrant atmosphere of Fizzy First Friday on February 2, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. This First Friday event features an evening line-up of activities, including a Gallery Talk, new exhibitions, live music and interactive art-making activities.

New Exhibitions Unveiled

Trophic Cascade by April Flanders (Hodges Gallery):

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of April Flanders’ Trophic Cascade, an exhibition that explores the delicate balance of ecosystems through intricate and thought-provoking artwork.

The Anti-Uranium Mapping Project by Shayla Blatchford (Community Gallery):

Shayla Blatchford’s The Anti-Uranium Mapping Project brings attention to environmental concerns through a visually striking and informative exhibition, urging viewers to reflect on the impact of human activities.

21st Annual Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition:

Discover the breathtaking beauty of the Appalachian Mountains through the lens of talented photographers participating in the 21st Annual Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition.

Event Schedule:

6:00 pm – Gallery Talk with April Flanders

Engage with featured artist April Flanders and gain insight into her creative process. The Gallery Talk will be an interactive session where visitors can connect with the environmental theme of the exhibition and explore ideas around the human impact on our water systems.

5:00 onward – Live music, Art-making Activities and Fizzy Refreshments

Immerse yourself in the music of Andy Page and Friends while exploring your artistic side. Participate in hands-on art-making activities that cater to all skill levels. Unleash your creativity and take home your own masterpiece.

Fizzy First Friday Art Crawl

February 2, 2024

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, 423 W. King Street Boone, NC 28608

Fizzy First Friday is free and open to the public.

