‘Finding the Good News on Climate and Energy’- Oct. 26th at App State’s I.G. Greer Auditorium

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University’s College of Arts and Sciences will host Dr. Richard Alley, a glaciologist and the Evan Pugh Professor of Geosciences at Pennsylvania State University, as the 2023 Morgan Science Lecture Series speaker.

Alley’s lecture, titled “Finding the Good News on Climate and Energy,” will take place on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. in App State’s I.G. Greer Auditorium. Alley will employ his climate change expertise to explore how people can build a stronger economy, foster job growth, enhance public health and bolster national security, all in line with the ethos of the “Golden Rule.”

Alley, who leads the Penn State Ice and Climate Research Center, studies the flow and stability of ice sheets, their climate records and the way they interact with the landscape. He has advised numerous government officials and contributed to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which was a recipient of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize.

As a leading expert in his field, Alley is frequently interviewed by the press, including BBC, NPR and The New York Times, and he has given more than 1,200 public lectures around the world. Alley also serves as a member of the United States National Academy of Sciences and is a foreign member of The Royal Society — a fellowship of many of the world’s most eminent scientists and the oldest scientific academy in continuous existence.

“We are incredibly excited to host Dr. Alley, who is truly a leader in the fields of climate science and glaciology,” said Dr. William Armstrong, assistant professor in App State’s Department of Geological and Environmental Sciences and leader of the 2023 Morgan Science Lecture Committee. “Dr. Alley is an innovative and influential thinker whose work has substantially advanced our understanding of past events of rapid climate change.”

In addition to the Morgan Science Lecture, Alley will give a technical science talk titled “Collapsing Cliffs? Ice Sheets and Sea Level,” on Friday, Oct. 27, at 3:30 p.m. in Rankin Science West Room 293.

In this talk, Alley — who has completed three field seasons in Antarctica, eight in Greenland and three in Alaska — will discuss the impacts and uncertainties of Arctic ice sheet loss and resulting sea level rise. This talk is part of the Department of Geological and Environmental Sciences’ weekly seminar series.

Alley’s presentations are free and open to the public. For visitor parking information, visit parking.appstate.edu/visitors-events. For disability accommodations, visit odr.appstate.edu.

Made possible by a gift from the G. William Morgan Family, the Morgan Science Lecture Series seeks to stimulate scientific understanding and research among the sciences by bringing innovative and prominent researchers to App State’s campus. This year, the event is co-hosted by the Department of Geological and Environmental Sciences.

Learn more at https://cas.appstate.edu/events/morgan-science-lecture-series.