Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Recognized the Late Dr. Kenneth E. Peacock with its Respect Your Elder Award at the 4 Under 40 Awards Event

As part of this week’s 8th annual 4 Under 40 Awards, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce recognized the late Dr. Kenneth E. Peacock with its Respect Your Elder Award. This is one of five awards that were presented during the ceremony.

Dr. Kenneth E. Peacock

Dr. Peacock moved to Boone in 1983, beginning a 31-year career at Appalachian State University. Working his way from Associate Professor to Dean of the Walker College of Business, Dr Peacock was installed as the University’s seventh Chancellor in 2004, serving until his retirement in 2014. During his distinguished career at Appalachian, he championed “students first, quality in all” as a focus of engagement and commitment to the overall student experience and to further cement the educational, economic, and civic impact of the University.

In addition to his campus activities, Dr. Peacock and his family were highly visible figures in the Boone community. Active volunteers at church, school, and civic functions, the Peacock’s were known to lend a voice of mentorship and encouragement to many over the years. Dr. Peacock’s desire to impact young people meant he would often serve as a sounding board to alumni as they started their own career journeys. In 2014, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce honored Dr. Peacock with the Alfred Adams Award for Economic Development during its Annual Membership Meeting, citing his support of the Chamber and role in deepening the position of Appalachian State University as a regional economic driver.

Mrs. Rosanne Peacock and her family accepted the award on behalf of the late Dr. Peacock.

He had a lighthearted and joking side too, and loved having fun, especially if it made someone smile. Ken was a devoted family man, and loved his role as a husband, father, and grandfather. He taught Sunday School for 40 years and could play the piano and organ by ear, among his many talents. His sincere belief in Appalachian State University drove him professionally, and he cherished the opportunity he had to take the campus community into the future.”

“During his tenure on campus, he always positioned students at the top of his list of priorities and worked tirelessly to address their needs. Many faculty, staff, and community members echo a similar experience, whether they came across him at Sunday School, in the grocery store, or during a local event. Dr. Peacock always wanted to know what people were doing and how he, and the University, could help them. He embodied everything this award stands for, and my only wish is that we would have had the opportunity to present this to him before his passing, so he could feel the support and see the smiles on the faces of those he has impacted over the years.”

The 20204 Respect Your Elder award is presented with the sponsorship support of W.A.M.Y. Community Action.

