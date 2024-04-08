Dr. Joshua Vova to Give Talk at App State on Family-Centered Pediatric Rehabilitation Medicine on April 19

Dr. Joshua Vova currently serves as the division chief of physiatry at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Renowned pediatric rehabilitation specialist Dr. Joshua Vova is set to deliver a free talk on “Pediatric Rehabilitation Medicine: A Focus on Family-Centered Care,” on Friday, April 19, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in room 103 of Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences, located at 1179 State Farm Road in Boone.

Vova is a prominent figure in the realm of pediatric medicine and currently serves as the division chief of physiatry at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. His credentials include board certifications in pediatrics, physical medicine and rehabilitation, pediatric rehabilitation medicine and brain injury medicine.

The presentation will focus on pediatric rehabilitation and Vova’s innovative approach towards family-centered care. Vova’s lecture will cover care strategies that enhance the function and quality of life for children with disabilities or neurological conditions.

Attendees can expect to gain insights into the management of transitions to adult care, comorbidities and pain management strategies. Vova will draw from his substantial involvement in multidisciplinary clinics dealing with cerebral palsy, spasticity, brain tumors and spina bifida.

This lecture is open to health care professionals, students and individuals interested in pediatric rehabilitation medicine. It is sponsored by the Appalachian Institute for Health and Wellness at the Beaver College of Health Sciences. Parking is free and registration is recommended.

This program is delivered through a partnership with Northwest Area Health Education Center (AHEC), a program of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and part of the North Carolina AHEC System. Approved credits are available for registered attendees and include one contact hour from Northwest AHEC or one contact hour from North Carolina Board of Physical Therapy Examiners.

To register, visit www.northwestahec.org/73539.

For more information about the event, contact Heidi Tait at 828-262-7690.

