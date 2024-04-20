Dr. Heather Norris Has Been Named as Interim Chancellor for Appalachian State University

University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans announced an interim chancellor for Appalachian State University.

Heather Hulburt Norris, provost and executive vice chancellor at App State, will succeed Sheri Everts, who stepped down as chancellor after 10 years. The appointment became effective April 19.

Dr. Heather Hulburt Norris has been named interim chancellor at Appalachian State University. Photo by Chase Reynolds

“Dr. Norris is an experienced and talented leader who is well regarded in the App State community,” Hans said. “She has served in various roles at the university, from faculty member to dean to provost, and she has excelled at all of them because of her collaborative style and her commitment to public service. I’m grateful to her for taking on the position of interim chancellor.”

Norris brings more than two decades of academic leadership to the role. She arrived at App State in 2003 as assistant professor in the Walker College of Business’ Department of Finance, Banking and Insurance. She became assistant dean for undergraduate programs in 2005 and interim dean in 2015. A national search led to her being chosen as the seventh dean at the Walker College of Business in 2016. During her time there, the college grew its fundraising by 68%, securing three endowed professorships and undergoing a major renovation.

Norris became provost and executive vice chancellor on an interim basis in 2020 and fully in 2021. She oversaw the development of the university’s 2022-27 strategic plan, as well as other strategic efforts focused on academic affairs, on research, scholarship and creative activities, and on App State’s Quality Enhancement Plan through 2029.

“Appalachian State University has been my home for more than 20 years, and I’m passionate about the success of our students, faculty and staff,” Norris said. “During my time here, it was my privilege to work with two great chancellors: Chancellor Everts, who provided me the opportunity to serve as provost and executive vice chancellor, and Chancellor Peacock, who hired me as a faculty member when he was dean of the Walker College of Business. I value their many accomplishments and appreciate the opportunities each gave me to serve our university. I look forward to working collaboratively with faculty, staff, students and members of the communities we serve to ensure the continued success of this great institution.”

Prior to her time at App State, Norris held faculty positions at Bowling Green State University, Pennsylvania State University and West Virginia University. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from James Madison University and master’s and doctoral degrees in finance from Penn State.

A chancellor search will be launched in the near future.

