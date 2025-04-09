Details for April 12 Battle at The Rock Spring Game at Kidd Brewer Stadium; Admission Free

App State will host its “Battle at The Rock” spring football game on April 12 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Admission will be free, and fans will be treated to a variety of pregame and in-game opportunities to engage with App State Football and purchase special opportunities.



Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.



There will be a Pregame FanFest from 10 a.m.-noon in the Jerry Moore Plaza featuring football team autographs and a DJ, as well as a Kid Zone with bounce houses and more. Junior Mountaineer Kids Club members can enter the Kid Zone free of charge. Kid Zone tickets for non-members will be $5.



All times are subject to change.



Fans can purchase a Family 4 Pack from concessions for $40, which includes four hot dogs, four drinks, four popcorns and four candy items.



Premium upgrades include:

The Rock Garden on-field premium seat for $100 (food included)

Join the team runout for $100 (or $50 for children ages 8-16)

App State students will have several special opportunities to engage and win prizes, including Race a Receiver, Push Sleds with the O-Line and win a grand prize in a Punt, Pass, Kick competition. More details will be communicated with student groups later.



All proceeds from Battle at The Rock will go toward the App State Football Support Fund.



Other in-season App State home events on April 12 include tennis vs. Georgia State (10 a.m.) and softball vs. ULM (3 p.m.), both at their new facilities at the App 105 complex (former site of Watauga High School).



App State will open the Dowell Loggains Era on Friday, Aug. 29 in the Duke’s Mayo Classic against the Charlotte 49ers at Bank of America Stadium. Nonconference home dates at The Rock include Sept. 6 vs. Lindenwood and Oct. 4 against Oregon State. The full 2025 schedule is expected to be announced on or near March 1.



Fans who haven’t renewed their season tickets will need to do so by the March 31 deadline. Those who were not season ticket holders last year can join the 2025 season ticket waitlist here.



Those interested in joining the Yosef Club or increasing their membership level can do so online here or by phone at 828-262-7999.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

