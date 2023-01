By David Rogers

HARRISONBURG, Va. — A big first half set the proverbial table for Appalachian State on Jan. 7 against James Madison, including a 20-point lead with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game. But nine turnovers and a flurry of missed shots in the closing minutes allowed the Dukes to narrow (but not close) the deficit as the Mountaineers won their second Sun Belt Conference tilt in as many games, 71-62.

