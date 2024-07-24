Dance and Country Legends Wrap Up An Appalachian Summer Festival this Week

Wednesday, July 24 | 7pm | $25-$45

$10 Children 12 and younger

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Paul Taylor Dance Company has been transforming modern dance since 1954. Founder Paul Taylor, who created 147 dances over the course of 64 years, is noted for the inventive, sometimes sardonic and frequently humorous dances he choreographed for his company. Now under the artistic leadership of Michael Novak, a former company dancer and only the second artistic director in PTDC history, the ensemble of 17 dancers performs a program of Taylor’s energetic “Syzygy,” his awe-inspiring “Airs,” and the choreographer’s masterpiece, “Esplanade,” which was inspired by the simple sight of a girl running to catch a bus.

“Taylor, one of the most astute social observers in any art form, has a knack for taking the dominant dance form of an era and . . . twisting it into a commentary on the people and their lives.” —The Washington Post.

Watch a clip of the company performing “Esplanade” here.

Son of the Mountains World Tour with special guest TIGIRLILY GOLD

Saturday, July 27 | 7pm | $40-$125

Kidd Brewer Stadium

Brad Paisley is one of country music’s most talented and decorated singer-songwriters (as well as a highly acclaimed guitarist), boasting Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and Country Music Association Awards, including an Entertainer of the Year honor. A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, the West Virginia native has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, his past works amassing nearly five billion streams. The current tour is in celebration of his latest album, Son of the Mountains, which includes new songs “Same Here,” “So Many Summers,” the title track, and “The Medicine Will.” Paisley also possesses a catalog that includes some of the most powerful (and comedic) songs in country music — “Whiskey Lullaby,” “He Didn’t Have to Be,” “This Is Country Music,” “Ticks,” “Last Time for Everything.” So grab your hat, your boots and your smile and prepare to get a little “Mud on the Tires” for the concert of the summer!

Country music sister act Tigirlily Gold (“I Tried a Ring On,” “Shoot Tequila”) will open the concert. The Nashville-based duo won their first ACM Award for New Duo/Group of the Year in May 2024.

Watch the official music video of Paisley’s song “Son of the Mountain” here.

